Once again we continue our weekly mailbag series answering reader questions. As always, every question posted on the HawgBeat premium message board, The Trough, is answered, while some of the ones from Twitter are. The questions have been fantastic lately, so keep up the good work down the home stretch of the season!

Who is back next season? - HawgBeat user @NedBeatySquealed

Typically, I don't like commenting on potential transfers out before the season ends, but I have been getting this question A LOT. We touched on it briefly on the Hardwood Hawgs Podcast, but I'll go a little bit more in-depth here: *note: this is my personal opinion based on individual player's circumstances regarding eligibility, prior transfers, professional prospects, and future role with the team, not necessarily inside information*

Most likely back (75%+):

Davonte Davis Barry Dunning Joseph Pinion

Good chance (50-75%):

Derrian Ford Trevon Brazile

Up in the air (50/50):

Jalen Graham

Less likely (30-50%):

Jordan Walsh Ricky Council IV Makhi Mitchell Makhel Mitchell

No chance:

Nick Smith Jr. Anthony Black Kamani Johnson

I know people keep saying we are a lock but let's say we lose Saturday and Thursday in the sec tourney. At best, doesn't that make us a 10 seed and at risk to get knocked out if there are bid stealers that win their conference tourneys? - Twitter user @lt01779796

Losing Saturday and the first game in the SEC Tournament would have Arkansas on the 9/10 seed line, most likely, but there would have to be a bunch of bid stealers. For those who don't know, a "bid stealer" is a team that wins its conference tournament championship that otherwise would not make the NCAA Tournament field as an at-large bid. Winning the conference tournament grants a team an "automatic bid." Where these teams become "bid stealers" are when they earn an automatic bid but the league leader that was projected to win the conference tournament still makes the NCAA Tournament as an at-large bid. An example would be if South Carolina were to win the SEC Tournament this year, while Alabama still makes it. The ramifications for these occurrences is that these teams essentially starting chipping away at the teams on the bubble. Arkansas is secure enough in its spot where they will not be affected most likely. It would take an unheard of amount of bid-stealers for Arkansas not to make the field.

We beat UK and win one in the tourney - what’s our seed in that scenario in your opinion? HawgBeat user @bdjacks