Nikki Chavanelle and Andrew Hutchinson talk through Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek's decision to fire Chad Morris and promote Barry Lunney to interim head coach, discuss the various coaching candidates at the top of our list, recap the latest recruiting news and more.

You can join HawgBeat for free for 30 days with code HAWGS30 or jump on for a year with two of the best deals Rivals has ever offered to choose from. Details