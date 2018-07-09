NIKKI: All signs point to the Razorbacks locking up a 4-star linebacker from Texas at the end of the month. Travis HS standout Zach Zimos has taken all his scheduled official visits and will be back on the Hill for the end of summer barbecue.

What’s your prediction on who else Coach Fry gets to commit this year? - Mass31

NIKKI: The Razorbacks have three spots left to fill in the class at offensive line and who . could fill those spots is still very up in the air. Tennessee 3-star Melvin McBride seems to be really eyeing the Hogs after picking up an offer this summer and he's already visited the Hill. Arkansas also has offers out to several JUCO offensive linemen like Anthony Whigan and Tim Anderson. I expect them to give out more 2019 OL offers after the dead period.

What's your best guess for the number of commitments that come out of the July 27 weekend? - Revs Razors

NIKKI: I'd say no less than two commits. There's still plenty of time so if they don't get more than two I don't think it's any cause for panic. The coaching staff still needs to show their product on the field and that should move the needle some more, especially the non-conference games.

What is the situation and timeline for Boyd and Gerald being on campus? - Pill Pusher

NIKKI: Neither Rakeem Boyd nor Dorian Gerald wrapped up their final classes in time to enroll for the second summer school period, so they can be living in Fayetteville but they can't workout with the team until they are officially enrolled and taking classes, which will be fall camp.

Anything new on the Justice Hill front? Still gonna ball for the Hogs? Still looking to play football his senior year and then graduate early and join the basketball team & redshirt? - DaltonG

NIKKI: That's still the plan. I still don't see him taking a football scholarship but it's up in the air at this point. I think the basketball staff is fully prepared for him to take up one of two 2019 scholarships.

Anyone the coaches are on in the 2020 class that we could be getting a commitment from any time soon? - DaltonG

NIKKI: I don't think you'll see any really early 2020 commitments, most are going to wait to see the product on the field this season, at least if they're elite talent like you want they'll want to wait and see.

How is the linebackers recruiting going? - pigem

NIKKI: Missing on TN 4-star Jackson Hannah hurt for sure but the Hogs are still in the mix for several linebackers on the HawgBeat big board and a couple JUCO linebackers, Jashua Allen and recent Iowa State commit Caleb Johnson, who says he still wants to visit the Hill this month. I don't think they'll take more than two at the position so they're in a good spot.

Prediction on DB targets? - bigdaddywallywps

NIKKI: If the Hogs take four athletes in the secondary then they've still got three spots to fill. The Razorbacks are in strong positions for several of the prospects on the big board such as 4-star Jalen Catalon who wants to take an official visit, sleeper safety Keontae Burns out in East Texas and they're getting a visit from Permian ATH Peyton Powell at the end of the month too. They missed on some high-priority guys early but lost them to very elite programs.