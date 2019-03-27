HawgBeat subscribers and twitter fans asked their most pressing questions of the week and we have the answers, or at least well-thought out takes...

"When do you expect recruiting to really pick up?" - @RazorAl

NIKKI: The staff has unofficial visitors this weekend and then official visits can begin next week so they'll have two weekends of official visits back to back. The staff is very good at closing on visits, especially officials, so I expect to add commits to the class in the next few weeks. It does seem slow right now but it's visit time for these juniors and every staff in the country is trying to pull guys to their campus right now making it hard for them to focus on one school. A lot of commitments will go down before senior seasons start and then we'll see how the Razorbacks play this year as well, that can make an impact whether it be positive or negative.

"Do you have any insight on when a QB may commit?" - @aboatman27

NIKKI: Well. No. But they're bringing in a quarterback (Shane Illingworth) for an official visit next weekend for the spring game and I caught up with Chandler Morris recently and he said he's getting ready to think about official visits. I don't think they're in a rush to get one on board.

"Doesn’t seem like the coaches are pushing for commits with only 3 on board for the next two classes combined. Is this just CCM’s overall strategy, wants more time to evaluate, silents, or what?" - HawgSavage1

NIKKI: That's honestly just their general philosophy in recruiting. They don't push for commitments because what happens when you push and they're not ready is you see more decommitments down the line. Of prospects the Hogs were desperate to hold on to last class, they only lost a couple and I think that goes to show that being patient and just letting the kids play their process out however they see fit is a good strategy. Meanwhile, yes, some prospects will commit elsewhere but they're not really behind at the moment. They didn't get a third commit until May last year and they already have three (four, shhh) in March. And the staff will also capitalize on other elite programs filling up and top prospects looking at them more heavily.

"Do you think the coaches take Shane Illingworth's commitment if he wants to commit on his OV?" - RazorbackFBfan

NIKKI: I don't believe Illingworth (California 4-star QB) will be looking to commit on his visit, he's definitely trying to see some other schools including Washington State, which also has him as a priority target. However, it would be very interesting if he did. In my opinion, you have to take it. But I don't think it's going to come to that, at least not so soon (next weekend).

"What're we going to do with SJ if he can't use his Memphis pull to land at least one of the 901 kids?" - @jegreenwood

NIKKI: For those not familiar with SJ Tuohy, he's Chad Morris's assistant director of operations and he reps the 901 (Memphis) area very hard. He's constantly engaging with the recruits in that area such as Bryson Eason, Martavius French, Chris Morris, Omari Thomas, Jabari Small and more. While I think this hypothetical won't happen, if it did I'd say he did the best he could. All of these prospects have been to visit Arkansas more than any other recruit so if they choose to go to a "sexier" program I don't think that's something you could blame SJ for. It's up to the coaches to sell themselves as developers and convince them to come help the turnaround.

"Who do you think will start: Hicks, Starkel or KJ?" - twitter

NIKKI: Given Hicks is the only one of the three on campus and practicing right now I'd say he's my pick to start the 2019 season but I'm not sure he'll be the quarterback that finishes the season. Starkel has more experience against SEC opponents and I think most analysts would say he's the slightly more talented option but Hicks has the intangibles and knowledge that Starkel (and KJ) don't have. I'd really like to see KJ Jefferson thrown into the four games he can play so he knows what it's like for 2020.

"Who do you think will be the next head hog for basketball? And when do you think it will be announced?" - twitter

NIKKI: Most signs (and sources) are pointing towards Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson. He's very familiar to Arkansas AD Hunter Yurachek and sources are saying Arkansas wouldn't have fired Mike Anderson without a great idea of who they want to hire next. As for when it would be announced, I'd assume after the tournament.

"Do you feel that kids' "interest" in Arkansas is genuine? Or do you think they use us as a booster (since we are in the SECW)?" - @jegreenwood

NIKKI: I don't think kids ever consciously use Arkansas as a stepping stone, that's not even really how it works. But I do think when they look at all their options, they want to explore the offers they have from programs with more buzz. This is the time when every school is telling them how great they are and how much they want them so the Razorbacks have to just continue building their relationships and staying consistent with their attention.