HawgBeat - HawgBeat Mailbag: Signing Day Preview

Razorback fans sent in their most pressing questions with just a handful of days left before the signing period begins and HawgBeat has answers:

The early signing period opens December 16 and ends December 18, giving the Razorbacks a three-day window to sign their 20 commits lest they have to wait for their signatures until February.

@Pinto479: "Dear Nikkster, will AJ Green be signing early? Early enrolling?"

Dearest Pinto, AJ Green will be signing early, one of the first ones in fact as his signing ceremony is at 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday. However, the versatile Oklahoman will not be on campus early.

I've got RB Javion Hunt, K Cameron Little, QB Lucas Coley, WE KeTron Jackson, WR Jaedon Wilson, ATH Raheim Sanders, LB Chris Paul, LB Marco Avant and DBs Jayden Johnson and Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan graduating in December and heading to the Hill in January for spring football.

I haven't quite wrapped up my schedule for signing times on Wednesday but when I do, you know where to find it!

@MeowClarkMeow: "Thoughts on Markevious Brown?"

Dear Meow, the Hogs did have a good connection with Florida corner Markevious Brown but that seemed to fade as the cycle went one. He seemed like a shoe-in to stay down in South Florida at Miami but things have trending in Ole Miss's direction this month so maybe the Razorbacks will see Brown on the other side of the field at some point.

@PapaHog101: "Any surprises we are expecting?"

Well PapaHog aka Ron Jeremy, it wouldn't be a surprise if we were expecting it! But in seriousness, there are several signings I'll be watching on Wednesday in anticipation of possible Hog Calls.

First off, long-time defensive tackle target Cameron Ball. The Georgia two-way lineman has had Arkansas and Georgia Tech at 1 and 2, or 2 and 1, throughout the recruitment process but it's all about which feels right on Wednesday. Ball has never visited Arkansas in person but has taken virtual visits and had the Arkansas staff "in-home" virtually visiting last weekend. Ball would be a big (literally) win for the Hogs and it would be an example of a solid recruiting job from start to finish, if they do indeed pull it off.

Another defensive tackle prospect Arkansas could sign Wednesday is Jones College's Jalen Williams. Williams picked up his offers from the Hogs in March and would be an additional early enrollee for the class. He's had Auburn, Missouri, Ole Miss and more recruiting him hard at points of his recruitment but Arkansas momentum is surging.

Finally, I'll have eyes on Fort Smith Northside where Dreyden Norwood should be signing on Wednesday (though I'm not sure what time yet). Norwood's been committed to A&M since the summer, which came a little out of the blue, but rumors have been swirling that the Hogs may keep the Arkansas DB home with some luck.

Hopefully, if I've done my job right, I've sniffed out all the potential surprises on Wednesday, but I'm not impervious to under-the-radar recruiting, especially in this virtual recruitment cycle.

@JeGreenwood1: "Who makes the quickest impact/contributions from this class?"

I prove to myself every year when this question gets asks that I'm rather hit and miss in my evaluations but it can be fun to look back on my takes, so why not. When looking at the team needs and where young players could impact, wide receiver is an obvious one to me.

The Razorbacks finish the season with just two healthy, consistent targets so guys like KeTron Jackson and Jaedon Wilson have both the talent and opportunity to impact quickly (and both get here early). Raheim Sanders is versatile enough that they could try to plug him in several different spots as a freshman and I wouldn't be surprised if he contributed. I'd like to see him in the return game for sure.

Depending on how quickly he picks up on the scheme and the speed of the game, Chris Paul, at 235, is already at SEC size and will have the spring to adjust as well.

I don't know if I could've been convinced before the season but with cornerback depth where it is, I'd say Keuan Parker and Chase Lowery have as good a shot as any to get some reps in year one.