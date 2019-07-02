HawgBeat continues its summer preview series on Arkansas’ 2019 football opponents with a closer look at Colorado State. The Razorbacks host the Rams on Sept. 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.

2018 record: 3-9 (2-6 MWC)

Predicted to at least be a decent Group of Five team, the Rams had a disastrous 2018 season. They couldn’t quite pull off an amazing comeback against Hawaii in the opener and then lost to in-state rival Colorado before beating the Razorbacks. The low point was likely a 16-point home loss to FCS Illinois State. Colorado State followed that up with back-to-back wins, but they were against teams - San Jose State and New Mexico - that went a combined 4-20. The Rams ended the year on a five-game losing streak, but three were by eight points or less.

Head coach: Mike Bobo (5th season)

A former Georgia quarterback, assistant and offensive coordinator, Bobo put together three straight 7-5 regular seasons that ended with bowl game losses. After last year’s disaster, there was some speculation his job might be in jeopardy. Instead, Colorado State athletics director Joe Parker announced shortly after the season that he wasn’t going anywhere - perhaps because of an $8.5 million buyout. However, he is very likely on the hot seat going into 2019.

Key Returners

~QB Collin Hill: Oft-injured quarterback… Started first three games of 2016 as a true freshman and final four games of last season, with two ACL tears in between… Has completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 2,483 yards, 15 TD and 9 INT in 15 career games