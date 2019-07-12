HawgBeat continues its summer preview series on Arkansas’ 2019 football opponents with a closer look at Kentucky. The Razorbacks hit the road to play the Wildcats on Oct. 12. The kickoff time and television information for this game have yet to be announced.

2018 record: 10-3 (5-3 SEC)

For the first time since 1977, the Wildcats won 10 games last season and ranked 12th in the final AP Poll. It was undoubtedly their best season in more than four decades. Included in its 5-0 start was a win over Florida, snapping Kentucky’s 31-game losing streak in the series, and an upset win over No. 14 Mississippi State. Kentucky’s first loss was in overtime at Texas A&M and it later lost to No. 6 Georgia and Tennessee in back-to-back weeks. Both losses were by 17 points, but the one to the Volunteers was particularly disappointing considering they weren’t even a bowl team last year. The Wildcats managed to end the year on a high note, surviving a late rally to beat No. 13 Penn State in the Citrus Bowl.

Head coach: Mark Stoops (7th season)

Kentucky’s success last season was used as a shining example of patience with head coaches and - for optimists - a reason for hope regarding Arkansas’ Chad Morris. In his first season with the Wildcats, Stoops went just 2-10. He then posted back-to-back 5-7 records and back-to-back 7-6 record that included bowl losses. Through five seasons, Stoops was just 26-36 overall and 12-28 in SEC play. Kentucky stuck with him and it paid off with a historic season.

Key Returners

~QB Terry Wilson: Completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 1,889 yards, 11 TD and 8 INT last year… Also ran for 547 yards and 4 TD on 135 carries… Will be a junior in his second season with the program