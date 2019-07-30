HawgBeat is nearing the end of its summer preview series on Arkansas’ 2019 football opponents, with a closer look at LSU up next. The Razorbacks travel to Baton Rouge, La., to play the Tigers on Nov. 23. The kickoff time and television information for this game have yet to be announced.

2018 record: 10-3 (5-3 SEC)

Not much was expected out of the Tigers last season, as they were picked ahead of only Ole Miss and Arkansas. They quickly shot up the rankings, though, with a couple of wins over top-10 (at the time) Miami and Auburn. A 5-0 start had LSU up to No. 5 before it lost to Florida on the road. It bounced back by knocking off No. 2 Georgia, but lost two of its final four regular-season games - getting shutout by No. 1 Alabama and falling to Texas A&M in seven overtimes. The Tigers ended the season on a high note, ending UCF’s long winning streak in the Fiesta Bowl, and now they have very high expectations for 2019. The media voted them second in the SEC West.

Head coach: Ed Orgeron (3rd full season)

Before landing his first assistant coaching job, Orgeron was actually an assistant strength coach at Arkansas under Ken Hatfield from 1986-87. From there, he became the defensive line coach at Miami and started building a reputation as a great recruiter. Eventually, Orgeron ended up at USC and helped build the Trojans into a national power as an assistant head coach, defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. That led to his first head coaching job, but he was a bust at Ole Miss with a 10-25 overall record and 3-21 mark in SEC play. A successful stint as an interim head coach at USC was followed by a couple of years as LSU’s defensive line coach. When Les Miles was fired, Orgeron was once again successful as an interim and this time it led to him getting the full-time job. He is 25-9 overall and 15-7 in SEC play as the Tigers’ head coach.

Key Returners

~QB Joe Burrow: Preseason third-team All-SEC… Completed 57.8 percent of his passes for 2,894 yards, 16 TD and 5 INT in his first season with the Tigers after transferring from Ohio State… Also ran for 399 yards and 7 scores… Completed 15 of 21 passes for 195 yards and 1 TD against Arkansas