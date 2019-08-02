HawgBeat’s summer preview series on Arkansas’ 2019 football opponents concludes with a closer look at Missouri. The Razorbacks host the Tigers at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock the day after Thanksgiving - which is known as Black Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. CT and it’ll be televised on CBS.

2018 record: 8-5 (4-4 SEC)

After winning three non-conference games to start the year, including a shootout over Purdue, the Tigers dropped their first four SEC games. Included in that stretch was a two-point loss at South Carolina and a one-point loss to Kentucky. A controversial call led to the game-winning touchdown in that game against Kentucky, but it seemed to turn Missouri’s season around, as it sparked a four-game winning streak to end the regular season. That earned it a trip to the Liberty Bowl, where it lost a shootout with Oklahoma State. Despite currently being ineligible for postseason play, the Tigers were picked to finish third in the SEC East at SEC Media Days.

Head coach: Barry Odom (4th season)

A former Missouri player and long-time assistant, Odom was tasked with replacing Gary Pinkel, the winningest coach in school history. It got off to a rough start with a 4-8 season that included a five-game losing streak highlighted by a home loss to Middle Tennessee. However, he has since turned it around in Columbia, Mo., winning seven and eight regular-season games each of the last two seasons. Odom just hasn’t found success in the postseason, as the Tigers have lost both of their bowls - the Texas Bowl and Liberty Bowl.

Key Returners

~RB Larry Rountree III: Preseason third-team All-SEC… Finished fourth in the SEC with 1,216 rushing yards… Also had 11 TD on 225 carries... Ran for 119 yards against Arkansas last season