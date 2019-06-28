HawgBeat begins its summer preview series on Arkansas’ 2019 football opponents with a closer look at Portland State. The Razorbacks host the Vikings on Aug. 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.

2018 record: 5-7 (1-7 SEC)

Ole Miss was ineligible for postseason play in 2018, the final year of a two-year ban, but it didn’t really matter. The Rebels started the season 5-2 with blowout losses to Alabama and LSU, and then failed to win another game. Their final five games featured two blown second-half leads and an overtime loss. The last team Ole Miss beat was Arkansas.

Head coach: Matt Luke (3rd season)

A former team captain as a player, Luke was the third member of his family to play for the Rebels, following his father and older brother. He was also a long-time assistant at Ole Miss before getting the interim job in 2017. After going 6-6 capped by an upset win over rival Mississippi State, Luke was named the permanent coach and went 5-7 last year. Needing to replace both of his coordinators, he brought in a pair of former head coaches - Rich Rodriguez as offensive coordinator and Mike MacIntyre as defensive coordinator. Both Rodriguez and MacIntyre have led multiple teams to 10-win seasons.

Key Returners

~QB Matt Corral: Completed 16 of 22 passes for 239 yards, 2 TD and 1 INT… Ran for 83 yards and 2 TD on 13 carries… Appeared in only four games (Southern Illinois, ULM, South Carolina and Mississippi State) to preserve redshirt… 6.0 four-star signee in Class of 2018