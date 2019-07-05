HawgBeat continues its summer preview series on Arkansas’ 2019 football opponents with a closer look at San Jose State. The Razorbacks host the Spartans on Sept. 21. The kickoff time and television information for this game has yet to be announced.

2018 record: 1-11 (1-7 MWC)

Simply put, San Jose State was one of the worst teams in the FBS last year. The Spartans ranked near the bottom most statistics - as seen below - and were No. 115 out of 130 in the S&P+. They lost to FCS UC Davis to open the season, kept it relatively close against Oregon (lost by 13), dropped a five-overtime heartbreaker to Hawaii and came close to knocking off San Diego State (lost 16-13) before finally beating UNLV 50-37 for their lone win of the season. However, San Jose State couldn’t build any momentum off that victory and ended the year on a four-game losing streak, dropping them by an average of 20 points.

Head coach: Brent Brennan (3rd season)

Despite having only one year of experience as a co-offensive coordinator on his resume, Brennan was hired as San Jose State’s coach following the 2016 season. He joined the Spartans after six seasons as Oregon State’s wide receivers coach. That stint followed six years at San Jose State in various roles, including as co-offensive coordinator in 2009. Brennan was Dick Tomey’s receivers coach and recruiting coordinator when the Spartans went 9-4 and won the New Mexico Bowl - its first bowl appearance in 16 years - in 2006. That connection to the school likely helped him land the job, but it hasn’t gone particularly well, as he’s won just three games in his first two seasons.

Key Returners

~QB Josh Love: Limited to eight games because of injuries last season… Completed 56.1 percent of his passes for 1,963 yards, 14 TD and 9 INT… Had a 451-yard effort against Hawaii… Has made 14 career starts… Will be a fifth-year senior