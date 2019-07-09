HawgBeat continues its summer preview series on Arkansas’ 2019 football opponents with a closer look at Texas A&M. The annual Southwest Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is scheduled for Sept 28. The kickoff time and television information for this game have yet to be announced.

2018 record: 9-4 (5-3 SEC)

The Aggies got off to a 2-2 start last season, but their losses were to the two teams that eventually played for the national championship. They nearly knocked off Clemson, coming a failed two-point conversion away from forcing overtime, and hung with Alabama for almost two quarters. Texas A&M followed that up with three straight tight wins before dropping back-to-back road games against Mississippi State and Auburn. Highlighted by a dramatic seven-overtime win over LSU, the Aggies ended the year on a four-game winning streak and are likely to begin this season in the top 15.

Head coach: Jimbo Fisher (2nd season)

Five SEC teams changed head coaches following the 2017 season and one of the biggest was Texas A&M hiring Fisher away from Florida State. He is one of only five active head coaches who has won a national championship, doing so in 2013 with Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston and the Seminoles. That was his first head coaching job and, including last year with the Aggies, he has a 92-27 (.773) overall record. Although his previous 11 seasons were spent at Florida State, Fisher does have extensive SEC experience as an offensive coordinator at LSU (2000-2006) and quarterbacks coach at Auburn (1993-1998).

Key Returners

~QB Kellen Mond: Completed 57.3 percent of his passes for 3,107 yards, 24 TD and 9 INT… Also rushed for 474 yards and 7 TD on 149 carries... Excluding sacks, averaged 6.0 yards/carry... Former five-star recruit... Has beaten Arkansas twice, including a 109-yard rushing performance in 2017