HawgBeat Projected Field of 64: 5/24

Baum-Walker Stadium.
Baum-Walker Stadium. (Arkansas Athletics)
Kyler Swaim • HawgBeat
Staff Writer

The regular season is complete, conference tournaments are underway, and the postseason picture is getting clearer.

Below is the second installment of the HawgBeat Projected Field of 64, which provides an attempt at prediction the NCAA Tournament field.

For Arkansas, the projected Fayetteville Regional is filled with Texas and Louisiana teams. The Regional paired with the New England Regional, which features Boston College, UConn, Northeastern and Maine.

1 Seed (Host) 2 Seed 3 Seed 4 Seed

1) Wake Forest (Winston-Salem)

East Carolina

Kansas State

UNC-Wilmington

2) Florida (Gainesville)

Indiana

Grand Canyon

Kent State

3) LSU (Baton Rouge)

Duke

USC

Loyola Marymount

4) Arkansas (Fayetteville)

Dallas Baptist

Texas Tech

Nicholls

5) Stanford (Stanford)

Iowa

UC-Santa Barbara

San Jose State

6) Clemson (Clemson)

Campbell

Troy

Army

7) Virginia (Charlottesville)

Maryland

Texas State

Saint Joseph's

8) Vanderbilt (Nashville)

Oregon State

TCU

Alabama State

9) Coastal Carolina (Conway)

Kentucky

Arizona State

Penn

10) Miami (Coral Gables)

Southern Miss

Texas A&M

Lipscomb

11)Oklahoma State (Stillwater)

Washington

Oral Roberts

Samford

12) Texas (Austin)

Tennessee

Fullerton

Central Connecticut

13) Boston College (Brighton)

UCONN

Northeastern

Maine

14) Auburn (Auburn)

Oregon

UC-Irvine

Fairfield

15) Indiana State (Terre Haute)

Alabama

North Carolina

Morehead State

16) West Virginia (Morgantown)

South Carolina

Notre Dame

Wright State

Last Four In: Arizona State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas State

First Four Out: NC State, Elon, UTSA, Lousiana

{{ article.author_name }}