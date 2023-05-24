HawgBeat Projected Field of 64: 5/24
The regular season is complete, conference tournaments are underway, and the postseason picture is getting clearer.
Below is the second installment of the HawgBeat Projected Field of 64, which provides an attempt at prediction the NCAA Tournament field.
For Arkansas, the projected Fayetteville Regional is filled with Texas and Louisiana teams. The Regional paired with the New England Regional, which features Boston College, UConn, Northeastern and Maine.
|1 Seed (Host)
|2 Seed
|3 Seed
|4 Seed
|
1) Wake Forest (Winston-Salem)
|
East Carolina
|
Kansas State
|
UNC-Wilmington
|
2) Florida (Gainesville)
|
Indiana
|
Grand Canyon
|
Kent State
|
3) LSU (Baton Rouge)
|
Duke
|
USC
|
Loyola Marymount
|
4) Arkansas (Fayetteville)
|
Dallas Baptist
|
Texas Tech
|
Nicholls
|
5) Stanford (Stanford)
|
Iowa
|
UC-Santa Barbara
|
San Jose State
|
6) Clemson (Clemson)
|
Campbell
|
Troy
|
Army
|
7) Virginia (Charlottesville)
|
Maryland
|
Texas State
|
Saint Joseph's
|
8) Vanderbilt (Nashville)
|
Oregon State
|
TCU
|
Alabama State
|
9) Coastal Carolina (Conway)
|
Kentucky
|
Arizona State
|
Penn
|
10) Miami (Coral Gables)
|
Southern Miss
|
Texas A&M
|
Lipscomb
|
11)Oklahoma State (Stillwater)
|
Washington
|
Oral Roberts
|
Samford
|
12) Texas (Austin)
|
Tennessee
|
Fullerton
|
Central Connecticut
|
13) Boston College (Brighton)
|
UCONN
|
Northeastern
|
Maine
|
14) Auburn (Auburn)
|
Oregon
|
UC-Irvine
|
Fairfield
|
15) Indiana State (Terre Haute)
|
Alabama
|
North Carolina
|
Morehead State
|
16) West Virginia (Morgantown)
|
South Carolina
|
Notre Dame
|
Wright State
Last Four In: Arizona State, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas State
First Four Out: NC State, Elon, UTSA, Lousiana