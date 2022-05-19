 HawgBeat - HawgBeat Reaction: Arkansas shuffles rotation ahead of Alabama series
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-19 13:32:23 -0500') }}

HawgBeat Reaction: Arkansas shuffles rotation ahead of Alabama series

Andrew Hutchinson
Managing Editor
@NWAHutch

Arkansas announced the surprising decision to change its weekend rotation for the first time this season Thursday morning, replacing Hagen Smith with Will McEntire.

HawgBeat's Mason Choate and Andrew Hutchinson hopped on a Zoom to discuss Dave Van Horn's move and what it means for the Razorbacks.

Watch below or listen on Apple and Spotify.

