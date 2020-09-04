FAYETTEVILLE — A week after being worn down by the offense, Arkansas’ defense got its revenge in Friday’s scrimmage.

Before lightning in the area forced them inside, the Razorbacks played 90-95 snaps inside the stadium Friday and the defense made life hard on the other side of the ball, forcing at least four turnovers.

It was a complete turnaround from the first scrimmage of camp, when head coach Sam Pittman said the offense won the day, but that is actually an encouraging sign.

“I've been around a long time and you'd probably be more concerned if one side won a scrimmage every single time,” Pittman said. “A lot of times, just like in life, people pat you on the back and you get complacent.

“I’m not saying we did that on offense, but certainly we weren't the same offense that we were a week ago, nor was the defense the same a week ago.”

About one-third of the snaps put the first and second units against each other, while the rest were “good on good” - 1s vs. 1s, 2s vs. 2s and 3s vs. 3s. It was a very similar set up as last Friday, except the third-team units saw their snaps dip from 24 to 10 because the Razorbacks were a little light on numbers.

On the first drive of the scrimmage, Arkansas’ offense got the ball to around the 9-yard line, but threw an interception. That set the tone for the day and was the first of three interceptions by the defense.