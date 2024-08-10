The Arkansas football team is now sitting at 21 total commitments in the class of 2025, with the majority coming from the high school ranks and one coming out of junior college.

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said at SEC Media Days on July 19 that he’d like to get to 20 in the class, but there are still a few holes left to fill heading into the 2024 season.

The commitment list breaks down fairly evenly between the offense and the defense, with 10 offensive and 11 defensive commits. There are only three four-stars in the group, but that could change if prospects have strong senior seasons ahead of the Early Signing Period, which starts Dec. 4.

HawgBeat’s Recruiting Big Board recaps Arkansas' current commitments and other targets the staff is working on.

*For more information on a specific recruit, click their name to view their Rivals profile. Mobile users may have a better experience in landscape mode.*