Besides Tim Anderson, are there ANY more OL possibilities for this class? Either high school or JUCO? - @JenLovestheHogs

NIKKI: Lots of JUCO options still available. Myron Cunningham out of Iowa Central, Tim Anderson, Chibueze Nwanna from Lackawanna, Josh Donovan out of Trinity Valley are all JUCO offensive tackles heavily in the mix.

Odds Arkansas reels in the JUCO LB that just decommitted from Iowa State? - @TreyMcBride

NIKKI: Definitely a good chance for the Hogs to land Caleb Johnson out of Fullerton. Johnson tells me he committed to Iowa State way too early and he plans to officially visit next weekend as the Hogs host Tulsa.

Any more 4 stars likely to commit to Arkansas? - @GarrettSoffray

NIKKI: Lots of 4-stars still on the board for the Hogs. Jalen Catalon out of Legacy (Mansfield, Texas), Devin Bush out of Louisiana, Gregory Brooks Jr. the Mississippi State commit from Louisiana, perhaps Marquez Beason, Illinois commit, will take a visit. And then more will pop up as early signing day approaches and spots fill up elsewhere.

Any chance Hudson could move up to a 5 star? And if so what would that do to our recruiting rankings? - @Gingyman22

NIKKI: I do not see Henry getting a bump to a 5-star. All the current 5-stars competed for their rankings and unfortunately, tight ends aren't typically given 5-stars anyways because they have lower draft values.

Who is next? - @DavidWard34

NIKKI: Barring any surprises, the next announcement date on the calendar (Oct. 24) is 3-star DT Taurean Carter out of Mansfield Legacy. He's a hog lean but is also considering Michigan State and Wisconsin.

It has been said for decades that no one could recruit to Fayetteville, AR yet the town is always listed on nicest college towns or best places to live. How has this staff been able to get high schools kids to commit here? Is it promise of early playing time, family atmosphere or the promise that we can be the next Clemson? Is this a one year aberration or a harbinger of things to come? - @pigophile

NIKKI: It's definitely been a mixture of all those things. Recruits are buying what Morris is selling and they've seen the occasional flash of a well-functioning offense (not very often so far this season, but occasionally they put nice drives together). They just keep building relationships that are based on more than football, and it's not just with the players but their families as well.

Now Hudson is on board do you see the hogs getting one more surprise splash on the offensive side before it all ends? - @Zachary1234

NIKKI: I don't think so, besides offensive linemen, Arkansas is mostly making a late push for linebackers and secondary additions.

Which of our recruits do you see as the most likely to get a bump/drop in ratings? Is it likely that KJ Jefferson or TQ Jackson get that 4th star? - @kizersozehog

NIKKI: I don't foresee any of Arkansas's commits dropping in ratings. Jefferson is making a good case for a 4th star with his stats but needs to show improved mechanics with his senior film to convince the analyst that he'll get more refined in college. Unless Jackson's senior film is undeniably 4-star material I doubt he'll see a boost. I could see Mataio Soli getting a bump into the Rivals250 with the season he's having, currently leading the nation in sacks.

Update on Kelly Bryant? - @SOPA

NIKKI: In case you missed it yesterday, Kelly Bryant will take an official visit to Arkansas next weekend, is visiting UNC this weekend and is setting up officials to Missouri and Louisville. I think the Hogs have a good chance to land him.

Do you have any updates on Devin Bush? - @tkendrick2

NIKKI: Devin Bush is on his official visit to Virginia this weekend, he's still in a great spot with Arkansas. I expect him to pick Arkansas after/on his official visit, which is for the LSU game.

Melvin McBride - still planning to visit us, or has that ship sailed? Still recruiting Kendall Young? Keveon Mullins - scheduled to visit for the Bama game, but didn’t show. Is he planning to reschedule, or has he moved on? - @DaltonG

NIKKI: Mullins is always one to watch but his commitment to South Carolina has not wavered since he announced it. I don't imagine they're pushing very hard for a flip from new Vanderbilt commit in-state linebacker Kendall Young. Melvin McBride is still due to official visit for the LSU game.

Whose gonna be the first out of state 2020 commit? - @minnesotahog

NIKKI: Not sure but how about the Head Hogs' son Chandler Morris? That would be something.