HawgBeat - HawgBeat Roundtable: Midseason Position Grades

We're officially halfway through the 2020 college football regular season (at least most conferences are) and the 2-3 Razorbacks are looking to finish out the year with a shot at a bowl game for the first time since the 2016 Belk Bowl.

Teams under .500 will be considered for bowl games this season, considering the circumstances, but there are only spots for roughly 74 teams. ESPN has Arkansas projected to play either Indiana in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida or Oklahoma in the Texas Bowl. CBSSports's Jerry Palm's sees the Hogs playing Indiana in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.

Now that we're through five games, HawgBeat reporters Nikki Chavanelle and Andrew Hutchinson give their grades for the Razorbacks at each position:



