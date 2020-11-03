HawgBeat - HawgBeat Roundtable: Midseason Position Grades

HawgBeat Roundtable: Midseason Position Grades
We're officially halfway through the 2020 college football regular season (at least most conferences are) and the 2-3 Razorbacks are looking to finish out the year with a shot at a bowl game for the first time since the 2016 Belk Bowl.
Teams under .500 will be considered for bowl games this season, considering the circumstances, but there are only spots for roughly 74 teams. ESPN has Arkansas projected to play either Indiana in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida or Oklahoma in the Texas Bowl. CBSSports's Jerry Palm's sees the Hogs playing Indiana in the Music City Bowl in Nashville.
Now that we're through five games, HawgBeat reporters Nikki Chavanelle and Andrew Hutchinson give their grades for the Razorbacks at each position:
QUARTERBACK
NIKKI: A
HUTCH: B+
Grading either based on the Arkansas quarterbacks of the past few seasons or even against the current mediocre crop of SEC quarterbacks, Feleipe Franks is doing pretty much what Arkansas fans hoped for. The expectations were never for him to carry the team on his shoulders, but to help them move forward, be a leader and fix the mess with as few mistakes as possible. There are still a few things he could improve, like oot holding onto the ball quite as much, but overall very good. His 66% pass completion rate is middle of the pack, his 11 passing touchdowns are tied for fifth in the SEC and he's thrown three picks in five games. He's looking like the Franks of the 2018 Peach Bowl season and that's just what the Hogs need.
