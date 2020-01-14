The spring semester at the University of Arkansas is underway, which means another baseball season is just around the corner.

In fact, Tuesday marks exactly one month out from the Razorbacks hosting Eastern Illinois at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Head coach Dave Van Horn is trying to reach the College World Series for a third straight year and the seventh time in his 18th season at the helm.

However, between now and that Feb. 14 opener, the veteran coach and his staff must answer a few critical questions that will likely dictate how how success the Razorbacks are in 2020.

Here are HawgBeat’s 10 burning questions facing the Diamond Hogs going into this season…

1. When will an ace emerge?

You’d be hard pressed to find a team with a more seamless transition from one ace to the next than what Arkansas experienced with Blaine Knight in 2018 and Isaiah Campbell in 2019. Combined, the Friday night starters went 26-1 with a 2.46 ERA, 227 strikeouts and only 47 walks.

Unlike those two years, though, there isn’t an obvious ace going into the 2020 season. Instead, there are two likely options: right-hander Connor Noland and left-hander Patrick Wicklander. Both pitchers were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team last year as they followed Campbell in the weekend rotation.

Noland showcased great command and looked every bit the part of an ace when he threw 7 2/3 shutout innings against Mississippi State’s potent offense, while Wicklander averaged an impressive 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings and held opponents to a .204 batting average.

Van Horn told the media in November that he still didn’t know which one of them would be the Friday night guy and admitted that they might not be as dominant as Knight and Campbell, but he was still confident that Noland and Wicklander each gave the Razorbacks an excellent opportunity to win a series.

2. Do the Hogs have a No. 3 starter?

The next logical question, of course, would be, “Who gets the ball after Noland and Wicklander?” There are several options for the Razorbacks, including a pair of veterans.

Kevin Kopps will probably get the first crack at it, as he was impressive enough in the fall to earn the starting nod in Arkansas’ scrimmages against Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. The right-hander from Texas was impressive out of the bullpen last season, posting a 3.69 ERA in 41 2/3 innings across 30 appearances in his first season after having Tommy John surgery. This will be his fifth season with the Razorbacks, but Kopps has started only five games in his career - all as a redshirt freshman in 2017.

Another option is junior Kole Ramage. Although he’s mostly been used as a long reliever during his first two years in Fayetteville, the right-hander has also made four starts. Ramage is coming off a rough sophomore season in which he posted a 5.25 ERA, but Van Horn is expecting him to put it all together in his draft-eligible season, similar to Jacob Kostyshock - who, granted, did it out of the bullpen - last year.

The Razorbacks could also go with a young arm. Sophomore left-hander Caden Monke made a big jump during fall ball and will be a factor on the mound in some role, while right-hander Blake Adams is their top-ranked 2019 signee and impressed the coaching staff with his increased velocity once he got on campus.

Another name that hasn’t been mentioned much is redshirt sophomore Caleb Bolden, who is coming back from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander had some pretty good midweek starts as a true freshman in 2018 before his injury started affecting him.

3. Who’s on first?

The last few offseasons at Arkansas have felt like an Abbott and Costello sketch, as question marks surrounded who will play first base.