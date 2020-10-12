 HawgBeat - HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-12 10:00:27 -0500') }} football Edit

HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend

Captain, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall
Captain, defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall (Nick Wenger)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

Each week, we start off Monday morning with our 10 thoughts from the weekend. This week....

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

~ The Ole Miss offense is a problem
~ ...its defense is not
~ RECEIVED VOTES
~ Yes, Arkansas got screwed
~ SEC Opening Lines, Week 4
~ First-year SEC head coaches
~ Special teams disappointment
~ Expectation versus reality
~ Get well soon, Dak
~ Jonathan Marshall is making himself some money

Read the 10 thoughts from the weekend

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}