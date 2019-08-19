HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: August 19, 2019
Each Monday morning Nikki and Hutch share their 10 thoughts from the weekend and bring them to the Trough for discussion. This week's topics:
~Stewart’s Injury Creates Opportunity
~Latest Super Bowl Odds, Tom Brady
~Razorback QB Battle
~The Latest Rivals Rankings
~Freshmen Offensive Linemen
~The Broyles Razorback Award Winner
~Antonio Brown is Crazy
~Muss's Recruiting
~Grand Week for James McCann
~Football is BACK
