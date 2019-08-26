HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: August 26, 2019
Each Monday morning Nikki and Hutch share their 10 thoughts from the weekend and bring them to the Trough for discussion. This week's topics:
~Morris Embraces Razorback History
~Football is BACK, Thoughts on Week Zero
~Luck's Shocking Retirement
~Muss is on One
~Excited for Year 8
~Dead Period Coming to a Close
~Predicting the Season
~Watching the Rise
~WTF NCAA?
~Week One SEC Vegas Lines
**Use promo code adidas now to get a premium annual subscription for 25% off and we'll send you a $75 adidas gift card! New Users | Returning Users
Join the discussion on THE TROUGH, the Arkansas Rivals premium message board for thousands of Hog fans.