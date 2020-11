Each week, we start off Monday morning with our 10 thoughts from the weekend. This week....

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

~ SEC Coach of the Year...?

~ Kyle Trask breaking records

~ Kern Appreciation Post

~ Hurricane Eta

~ Comeback Stats

~ SEC Opening Lines

~ Burks, Woods Closing in on 1,000

~ Franks Notes (Again)

~ What the Gators are saying

~ Kyle Pitts' status

Read the 10 Thoughts from the Weekend on the Trough