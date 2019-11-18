Every Monday morning HawgBeat's fearless leaders Nikki Chavanelle and Andrew Hutchinson share their 10 thoughts from the weekend. This week's topics include:

~Young national phenom gets new Hogs offer

~Chris Moore's decision

~Unplugging on Sunday + Nikki's Christmas List

~Hogs Love Muss

~Playing Seven

~Great Defense

~Terrible Defense

~A historic spread

~DII playoffs

~Longhorn Fun Fact

Read the premium thoughts on the Trough.