HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: November 18, 2019
Every Monday morning HawgBeat's fearless leaders Nikki Chavanelle and Andrew Hutchinson share their 10 thoughts from the weekend. This week's topics include:
~Young national phenom gets new Hogs offer
~Chris Moore's decision
~Unplugging on Sunday + Nikki's Christmas List
~Hogs Love Muss
~Playing Seven
~Great Defense
~Terrible Defense
~A historic spread
~DII playoffs
~Longhorn Fun Fact
Read the premium thoughts on the Trough.
You can join HawgBeat for free for 30 days with code HAWGS30 or jump on for a year with two of the best deals Rivals has ever offered to choose from. Details