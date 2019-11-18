News More News
HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: November 18, 2019

Nikki Chavanelle, Andrew Hutchinson
HawgBeat.com

Every Monday morning HawgBeat's fearless leaders Nikki Chavanelle and Andrew Hutchinson share their 10 thoughts from the weekend. This week's topics include:

~Young national phenom gets new Hogs offer
~Chris Moore's decision
~Unplugging on Sunday + Nikki's Christmas List
~Hogs Love Muss
~Playing Seven
~Great Defense
~Terrible Defense
~A historic spread
~DII playoffs
~Longhorn Fun Fact

