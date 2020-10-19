 HawgBeat - HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: Oct. 19, 2020
HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: Oct. 19, 2020

Sam Pittman signals touchdown as Treylon Burks scores for the Hogs.
Sam Pittman signals touchdown as Treylon Burks scores for the Hogs. (Arkansas Athletics)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

Each week, we start off Monday morning with our 10 thoughts from the weekend. This week....

~ The one-armed linebacker
~ Hudson Clark for Heisman?
~ No Fly Zone
~ Couldn't hide the excitement
~ Looking ahead
~ A gambler's woes
~ Not the Sunday I expected...
~ SEC Week 5 Lines
~ Mississippi Recruiting Battles
~ Don't forget about the Fall World Series

Read the 10 Thoughts from the Weekend on the Trough

{{ article.author_name }}