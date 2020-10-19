HawgBeat - HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: Oct. 19, 2020

Each week, we start off Monday morning with our 10 thoughts from the weekend. This week....

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

~ The one-armed linebacker

~ Hudson Clark for Heisman?

~ No Fly Zone

~ Couldn't hide the excitement

~ Looking ahead

~ A gambler's woes

~ Not the Sunday I expected...

~ SEC Week 5 Lines

~ Mississippi Recruiting Battles

~ Don't forget about the Fall World Series

Read the 10 Thoughts from the Weekend on the Trough