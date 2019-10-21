HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: Oct. 21, 2019
It was a jam-packed weekend on the Hill with football, basketball, recruiting and more. Nikki and Hutch share and expand on their (premium) 10 thoughts from the weekend on The Trough.
~Arkansas's No.58-ranked 2020 recruiting class
~Chandler Morris
~Exhibition game observations
~Special Day of Hoops
~Worst fake punt ever?
~Sticking with Hicks
~Miss. St. game OVs
~Two More Weeks Until Hope
~SEC Week 9 Opening Lines
~World series prediction
