 HawgBeat - HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: Oct. 5, 2020
HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: Oct. 5, 2020

Razorback defenders against Mississippi State
Razorback defenders against Mississippi State (Arkansas Athletics)
Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
@nikkichavanelle

Each week, we start off Monday morning with our 10 thoughts from the weekend. This week....

~The streak is over
~Tackling machines
~It's a wonderful Razorback life
~Week 3 SEC opening lines
~Franks' week two performance
~#ChadEffect
~Mean Tweets
~HawgBeat Bets update
~Shoutout Futbol Hogs
~Last day to register!

READ THE 10 THOUGHTS HERE

