{{ timeAgo('2019-09-16 10:26:18 -0500') }} football

HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: Sept. 16, 2019

Rakeem Boyd dives into the endzone against Portland State in week one. (Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports)
Nikki Chavanelle, Andrew Hutchinson
HawgBeat.com

The Razorbacks move to 2-1 on the season with a nice, relieving home victory against Colorado State with a cupcake lined up in San Jose State. Nikki and Hutch share and expand on their 10 thoughts from the weekend on the Trough.

This week's 10 thoughts:

~SEC Power Rankings w/GIFs
~Lady Hogs Make History
~New Season Outlook
~Hope is Restored
~Props to Clary
~Freshman Receivers, So Close
~Whaley Breaks Out
~Cool Moment at UCA
~SEC Lines Week 4
~Recruits Regaining Excitement

