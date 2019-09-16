The Razorbacks move to 2-1 on the season with a nice, relieving home victory against Colorado State with a cupcake lined up in San Jose State. Nikki and Hutch share and expand on their 10 thoughts from the weekend on the Trough.

This week's 10 thoughts:

~SEC Power Rankings w/GIFs

~Lady Hogs Make History

~New Season Outlook

~Hope is Restored

~Props to Clary

~Freshman Receivers, So Close

~Whaley Breaks Out

~Cool Moment at UCA

~SEC Lines Week 4

~Recruits Regaining Excitement