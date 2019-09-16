HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: Sept. 16, 2019
The Razorbacks move to 2-1 on the season with a nice, relieving home victory against Colorado State with a cupcake lined up in San Jose State. Nikki and Hutch share and expand on their 10 thoughts from the weekend on the Trough.
This week's 10 thoughts:
~SEC Power Rankings w/GIFs
~Lady Hogs Make History
~New Season Outlook
~Hope is Restored
~Props to Clary
~Freshman Receivers, So Close
~Whaley Breaks Out
~Cool Moment at UCA
~SEC Lines Week 4
~Recruits Regaining Excitement
