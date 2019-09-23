News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-23 13:19:08 -0500') }} football Edit

HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: Sept. 23, 2019

Arkansas true freshman wide receiver Trey Knox. (Nikki Chavanelle | HawgBeat.com)
Nikki Chavanelle, Andrew Hutchinson
HawgBeat.com

It was not a good weekend for Razorback football fans. Nikki and Hutch share and expand on their 10 thoughts from the weekend on the Trough.

This week's 10 thoughts:

~Hot Seat
~Worse than the Citadel?
~Knox Living up to the Hype
~Baseball Returns
~What to expect when you're expecting
~SEC Week 5 opening lines
~Decommit no. 2
~SMU's success
~LSU the scoring machine
~SEC Power Rankings w/GIFs

