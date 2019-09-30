News More News
HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: Sept. 30, 2019

Arkansas tight end CJ O'Grady celebrated a touchdown. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Nikki Chavanelle, Andrew Hutchinson
HawgBeat.com

Each Monday morning Nikki and Hutch share their 10 thoughts from the weekend and bring them to the Trough for discussion. This week's topics:

- Hutch's Bye Week Thoughts
- Nikki's Bye Week Thoughts
- O'Grady for All-SEC
- Punter Appreciation
- Shoutout Ben Hicks
- Initial take on the Cats
- SEC Power Rankings w/ GIFS
- Musselman, PR King
- Takeaways
- Week 6 Opening Lines

{{ article.author_name }}