HawgBeat's 10 Thoughts from the Weekend: Sept. 30, 2019
Each Monday morning Nikki and Hutch share their 10 thoughts from the weekend and bring them to the Trough for discussion. This week's topics:
- Hutch's Bye Week Thoughts
- Nikki's Bye Week Thoughts
- O'Grady for All-SEC
- Punter Appreciation
- Shoutout Ben Hicks
- Initial take on the Cats
- SEC Power Rankings w/ GIFS
- Musselman, PR King
- Takeaways
- Week 6 Opening Lines
