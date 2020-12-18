HawgBeat - HawgBeat's 2020 Most Improved Awards

The Razorbacks wrapped up their first three SEC win season since 2016 with a loss at Alabama last Saturday. It was a season with highs and lows, from Hudson Clark's hat trick against Ole Miss to giving up eight sacks against the Tide–it was an interesting and unpredictable ride. Some Razorbacks shone, some opted out, some played through injury and some stepped up and filled roles admirably. Today, we honor the most improved Hogs from the 2020 season. A few very qualified for this award aren't eligible as they've already received MVP awards, you can check those out here. This award is also not for players who began playing significantly for the first time–we'll get to the breakout awards later. Your 2020 most improved Hogs...

Blake Kern - Tight End

Starting his career at Arkansas as a walk-on, tight end Blake Kern has continually gained the respect and trust of his coaches, adding more and more to his load each season. From taking 59 total snaps in 2018 (mostly on special teams) to playing 448 offensive snaps as Arkansas's top tight in 2020, Kern's growth most definitely earns him a place at the top of the most improved category. Even once playing more on offense in 2019, Kern's sole use was as a blocker. This season, he caught 20 passes for 201 yards and two scores. Even if the Razorbacks didn't have depth concerns at the position, with his new found skills, Kern should be right near the top of the list of seniors the Hogs ask to return for another season.

Myron Cunningham - Offensive Tackle

Myron Cunningham was already drawing NFL glances as he put on weight during the off-season but his improved 2020 performance may make it harder for Sam Pittman to keep him around one more year. The former JUCO standout went from a 58.7 in 2019 to 66.2 in 2020. He played more snaps despite the reduced schedule and gave up just 10 pressures compared to 27 in 2019. He did give up two sacks, one more than last season, but his overall play was dramatically improved. Only 11 tackles in the country, who've played 600 snaps or more, gave up fewer pressures than Cunningham.

Joe Foucha - Safety

Strong safety Joe Foucha made huge strides in his junior season. Cutting down his missed tackles from 21 in 2019 to eight in 2020, Foucha elevated his overall defensive grade froom 51.1 to 64. As a sophomore, the Louisiana native allowed 72.7% of receptions and cut it down to 58.6%. Likely due to scheme and the emergence of all-over-the-field Jalen Catalon, Foucha posted fewer tackles (60 compared to 87) but he did add two picks, a sack, a forced fumble and a recovery. Overall, Foucha went from a liability to a very competent defender in one season and it may be hard for any young player to beat him out in his remaining time on the Hill.