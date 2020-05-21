Sign up for an annual HawgBeat subscription and get $50 for Arkansas gear on the Rivals Fan Shop ––> details

Emerging out of the unprecedented circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic is a roster crunch unlike any in college baseball history.

HawgBeat has reported extensively on the reasons behind that, but it really boils down to two primary factors: the shortening of the 2020 MLB Draft to five rounds and the approval of eligibility relief across the board by the NCAA.

More players will return to school and more recruits will make it to campus than ever before. At a school like Arkansas, that means head coach Dave Van Horn will have an abundance of talent to choose from for his 2021 roster.

The problem is that there are only so many roster spots allowed by the NCAA. Although there has been some relief in that regard with seniors not counting against the limits, it doesn’t really help the Razorbacks. There is a chance the roster cap and scholarship limitations could be loosened ahead of next season, but no timetable for those decisions has been set.

For the time being, Arkansas and Van Horn must approach the roster as if he has to narrow it down to 35 players - only 27 of which can have part of the 11.7 scholarships permitted for college baseball.

With that in mind, HawgBeat decided to put together what we know about the 2021 roster so far to showcase just how much Van Horn has to whittle it down before next spring. Scholarship information is private, so this breakdown applies only to the 35-man roster limit.

For the purpose of this list, we listed the returning players who appeared in games in 2020 with their classification from this season because the eligibility relief applies to all of them. For example, Connor Noland was a sophomore in 2020 and will be a “corona-sophomore” in 2021.

We also made an assumption on which players will be drafted and will continue to update it as players enter the transfer portal or make other decisions about their future.