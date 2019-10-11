Coming off an open week, Arkansas returns to action with a road trip to Kentucky. Both teams are seeking their first SEC win of the season, with the Razorbacks aiming to snap a 13-game losing streak in the conference.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday and the game will be televised on the SEC Network. Here are HawgBeat’s keys to head coach Chad Morris picking up that elusive Power Five victory…

1. Don’t turn the ball over

Turnovers have killed the Razorbacks this season. Had Nick Starkel not thrown five interceptions - the most in one game by a single Arkansas quarterback since Wade Hill against Georgia in the 1991 Independence Bowl - against San Jose State, they likely avoid the embarrassing upset. Heck, if he had just thrown two or three, Arkansas still might have won that game. Another interception near the goal line cost the Razorbacks at least three points against Texas A&M, which could have changed the ending of that game, as well.

Limiting - or eliminating - turnovers is a key for every week, but it’s especially important when facing a team like Kentucky that has struggled on offense. If the offense just takes care of the ball and doesn’t give the Wildcats good field position or defensive touchdowns, then that could be enough to keep their score manageable.

2. Convert in the red zone

One of Chad Morris’ mantras this week is every drive ending with a kick. That means not being afraid to punt - so not turning it over, as mentioned above - or to kick field goals in the red zone.