The Arkansas Razorbacks wrapped up their season Wednesday with a 55-53 triple overtime victory over the Kansas Jayhawks in the Liberty Bowl.

Though the 7-6 record at the end of the year was not what fans wanted, there were still plenty of individual players that put together a great season.

HawgBeat decided to go through and give its postseason awards out for most valuable player, offensive, defensive and special teams player of the year and (true) freshman of the year.