 HawgBeat's Burning Questions for Arkansas Razorbacks Spring Ball 2022: How to replace Treylon Burks as go-to receiver?
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-08 12:01:57 -0600') }} football Edit

HawgBeat's Burning Questions for Spring Ball 2022: How to replace Burks?

Warren Thompson is entering his second season with the Razorbacks. (Nick Wenger)
Warren Thompson is entering his second season with the Razorbacks. (Nick Wenger)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
It may feel like last season just ended, but it’s already getting close to time for Arkansas to hit the practice fields again for spring ball.

The first of 15 practices for the Razorbacks is scheduled for Sunday, meaning it just a few days away. They’re looking to build off a 9-4 campaign capped with an Outback Bowl win.

While things seem to be trending in a positive direction, Arkansas still has a few questions it must answer before beginning the 2022 season. HawgBeat will be examining those topics in our Burning Questions series over the next several days…

Who emerges as the go-to wide receiver?

Over the last three years, Arkansas fans have been privileged to watch arguably the greatest wide receiver to ever play for the Razorbacks, as Treylon Burks tormented opposing defenses.

The Warren, Ark., product finished his collegiate career with the sixth-most receiving yards (2,399) and receptions (1465) in UA history. He was particularly dominant the last two years, hitting the 100-yard mark in 10 of 21 games and averaging 91.6 yards.

Unfortunately for the Razorbacks, they’ll have to begin life after Burks in 2022 because he opted to skip his senior year and enter the NFL Draft, as he’s widely projected to be a first-round pick.

That’s a scary thought because Burks had more receiving yards than all of Arkansas’ other wide receivers combined last season. Throw in the loss of super seniors Tyson Morris and De’Vion Warren and the Razorbacks have quite the void at wide receiver.

In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Arkansas must replace 69.0% of its total wide receiver snaps and 72.5% of its total wide receiver targets from 2021.

The good news is that KJ Jefferson will still be throwing them the ball and there are many talented — albeit unproven — options that could step up and help fill those shoes. Of the 10 scholarship wide receivers set to play for the Razorbacks this season, six of them were former four-star or better prospects.

That group is headlined by Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood, the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 4 overall recruit in the Class of 2019. Not only was he a five-star recruit, but he also has the most proven track record at the position.

{{ article.author_name }}