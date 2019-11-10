HawgBeat's Arkansas Coaching Hot Board
After firing Chad Morris on Sunday, Arkansas has a vacancy at its head coaching position once again.
Here’s a look at the top 11 potential candidates to fill the job, as well as 10 outside-the-box options and a few whose names have been thrown around but are highly unlikely to be considered…
(NOTE: Career records include all college head coaching stops, regardless of level, and are updated through Nov. 9. Salary information comes from USA Today’s database.)
HawgBeat's Starting 11
Matt Campbell - Iowa State
Career Record: 59-37 (24-23 @ Iowa State)
2019 Salary: $3.6 million
This is a name Arkansas fans likely remember because he led Toledo to an upset win over the Razorbacks in 2015. He had three nine-win seasons in four years with the Rockets, compiling a 35-15 record. That helped Campbell land the head coaching job at Iowa State, where he’s built the traditional Big 12 doormat into a contender. In his second and third seasons, he led the Cyclones to back-to-back 8-5 records that included five wins over ranked opponents, including three ranked sixth or higher. This season, Campbell’s fourth at the school, Iowa State has cracked the top 25 twice and is 5-4 after a tough one-point loss to Oklahoma on Saturday.
