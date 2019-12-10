News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-10 15:41:13 -0600') }} football Edit

HawgBeat's Coordinator Hot Board

Rhett Lashlee has been SMU's offensive coordinator the last two years.
Rhett Lashlee has been SMU's offensive coordinator the last two years. (Associated Press)
Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Senior Staff Writer
@NWAHutch

Not a subscriber? Subscribe for free for 30 days w/code HAWGS30
NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

HawgBeat takes a look at a few candidates Sam Pittman might consider for Arkansas’ two coordinator positions.

Offensive Coordinator

Jim Chaney

There is no denying that Pittman and Chaney are great friends and have a bond, as they’ve worked together at three different SEC schools, including Arkansas from 2013-14. It’s widely believed that Chaney leaving for Pitt eventually led to Pittman’s departure a year later, as the pair reunited at Georgia. This hire would likely be met with criticism from fans because Chaney’s play calling has been questioned at multiple stops. He’s currently at Tennessee, which is tied for 96th nationally in scoring offense at 24.3 points per game and 100th in total offense at 364.8 yards per game.

Rhett Lashlee

An Arkansas native who played for the Razorbacks and was a graduate assistant for them in 2006, Lashlee has been an offensive coordinator at the FBS level for eight years. That includes a four-year stint at Auburn under Gus Malzahn, during which he had a couple of top-30 scoring offenses. This season, SMU’s offense is tied for sixth nationally at 43.0 points per game and ninth nationally at 495.3 yards per game.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}