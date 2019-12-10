Jim Chaney

There is no denying that Pittman and Chaney are great friends and have a bond, as they’ve worked together at three different SEC schools, including Arkansas from 2013-14. It’s widely believed that Chaney leaving for Pitt eventually led to Pittman’s departure a year later, as the pair reunited at Georgia. This hire would likely be met with criticism from fans because Chaney’s play calling has been questioned at multiple stops. He’s currently at Tennessee, which is tied for 96th nationally in scoring offense at 24.3 points per game and 100th in total offense at 364.8 yards per game.

Rhett Lashlee

An Arkansas native who played for the Razorbacks and was a graduate assistant for them in 2006, Lashlee has been an offensive coordinator at the FBS level for eight years. That includes a four-year stint at Auburn under Gus Malzahn, during which he had a couple of top-30 scoring offenses. This season, SMU’s offense is tied for sixth nationally at 43.0 points per game and ninth nationally at 495.3 yards per game.