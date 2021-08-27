HawgBeat's Friday Night Lights Preview: Week 0

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a Friday Night Lights preview piece that gives a snapshot of the top high school games in the country involving Arkansas commits and targets and provides updates on how they're doing, as well as lists where all of them are playing and other top players in each of those games.

HawgBeat's Friday Night Spotlight

Mansfield (Texas) @ Bentonville West - 7 p.m. CT What better place to start off the season than at my alma mater, Bentonville West. Coming into town is 2023 Rivals250 prospect Brenden Jordan. Jordan visited Fayetteville this summer and is originally from the state according to his friend Dahyln Jones (DeSoto), making the Hogs an interesting suitor in his recruitment. For the home team, I’ll have my eye on 2023 prospect Braden Jones, who ran a 4.36 *unofficial* 40-yard dash at an Arkansas camp earlier in the summer. While there’s no Arkansas offer on the table, that type of speed is intriguing for the home-grown linebacker.

Game of the Week

Mater Dei (Calif.) @ Duncanville (Texas) - 7:30 p.m. CT This week’s slate was stacked with non-conference matchups, but this one is as star-studded as you’ll find at the high school level. At the forefront for Razorback nation is the latest commit in the class, inside linebacker Jordan Crook. Crook flipped to Arkansas after a three-month commitment to Oklahoma State and finds himself in prime position to make national waves as his 14th-ranked Duncanville Panthers host No. 1 Mater Dei. Mater Dei’s backfield will feature two of the top-50 players in the state of California in running backs Raleek Brown (Oklahoma) and Quincy Craig. Joining them on the offensive side of the ball is Notre Dame wide receiver commit CJ Williams, who is ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the state. Defensively, the Monarchs may be even more dominant with six top-90 players, including USC defensive back commit Domani Jackson. With stars all over the field, Crook should be placed in big-play situations throughout the night, and this may be as close to collegiate reps as a kid can get in high school. Lucky - or not, depending on how you look at it - for Arkansas fans, the game will be streamed exclusively on FloSports, an app the Razorback faithful navigated to watch the baseball team in the 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown.

The Rundown

Razorback commits Andrew Chamblee and Nico Davillier kicked off their season Thursday night with a Maumelle victory on the road over Sylvan Hills. Despite the 31-21 margin, this one came down to the wire. Maumelle closed out a perfect defensive half with their fourth forced fumble of the period coming in dagger fashion for Sylvan Hills. Davillier had himself a day, playing a role in multiple Hornet takeaways and *allegedly* delivering a Jadeveon Clowney-esque hit which the broadcast missed due to technical difficulties. Footage of the performance can be found on the Natural State Sports YouTube channel if you want to see the future Razorbacks in action. In other news, Razorback target and Rivals100 cornerback Gentry Williams saw his first action of the 2021 season last night as well, slipping and sliding his way to a big gain for the Booker T. Washington offense.

Calling the Hogs

