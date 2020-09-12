HawgBeat's Latest Projected 2020 Depth Chart - Offense
In two weeks, Arkansas will welcome No. 4 Georgia to Fayetteville to open what will surely be one of the most unique seasons in program history.
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has already forced the SEC to push back the start of the season a few weeks and switch to 10-game, conference-only schedules. It will likely throw a wrench into teams’ depth charts on a week-by-week basis, as well.
Sources have indicated the Razorbacks have already dealt with the effects of positive tests and subsequent quarantines through contact tracing during preseason camp.
The UA has asked media not to report which players are missing or which position groups are light in numbers during 15-minute viewing periods, but HawgBeat has noticed such things.
Head coach Sam Pittman even seemingly admitted the challenges of having players available this season when he told reporters that next week will be critical in sorting out the last few remaining position battles.
“it’s time to kind of lock in on positions and as long as we stay healthy and have all our kids at practice, we’ll be able to do that,” Pittman said. “If we for some reason don’t, it’ll still be a little bit of a work in progress.”
With guys missing at practice, it’s pretty difficult to piece together how Arkansas might line up on both sides of the ball for the first play against Georgia.
However, HawgBeat is giving it a shot. Here’s what we think the Razorbacks’ depth chart looks like on offense right now, based on limiting practice viewing, videos of practice shared by the UA and comments by players and coaches in interviews…
Quarterback
Feleipe Franks
KJ Jefferson
Unlike the last two seasons, there is very little drama about who will be Arkansas’ starting quarterback in 2020. Pittman and offensive coordinator Kendal Briles have all but named Franks as QB1, with Jefferson backing him up. That’s how the snaps have been split up virtually all camp.
It’s worth noting, though, that Pittman has said there’s a chance the Razorbacks might use two or three different quarterbacks in a game in a wildcat package. Although Franks is capable, Jefferson is a better runner and would be suited for those plays. Another possibility is true freshman Malik Hornsby.
Running back
Rakeem Boyd
Trelon Smith
There also isn’t much mystery who will join Franks in the backfield. Boyd is considered one of the top three running backs in the SEC and is a legitimate All-SEC candidate after rushing for 1,133 yards last season. His backup will likely be Smith, the transfer from Arizona State who was praised by the previous staff during his sit-out year and has continued to receive rave reviews.
