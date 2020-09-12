College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

In two weeks, Arkansas will welcome No. 4 Georgia to Fayetteville to open what will surely be one of the most unique seasons in program history.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has already forced the SEC to push back the start of the season a few weeks and switch to 10-game, conference-only schedules. It will likely throw a wrench into teams’ depth charts on a week-by-week basis, as well.

Sources have indicated the Razorbacks have already dealt with the effects of positive tests and subsequent quarantines through contact tracing during preseason camp.

The UA has asked media not to report which players are missing or which position groups are light in numbers during 15-minute viewing periods, but HawgBeat has noticed such things.

Head coach Sam Pittman even seemingly admitted the challenges of having players available this season when he told reporters that next week will be critical in sorting out the last few remaining position battles.

“it’s time to kind of lock in on positions and as long as we stay healthy and have all our kids at practice, we’ll be able to do that,” Pittman said. “If we for some reason don’t, it’ll still be a little bit of a work in progress.”

With guys missing at practice, it’s pretty difficult to piece together how Arkansas might line up on both sides of the ball for the first play against Georgia.

However, HawgBeat is giving it a shot. Here’s what we think the Razorbacks’ depth chart looks like on offense right now, based on limiting practice viewing, videos of practice shared by the UA and comments by players and coaches in interviews…