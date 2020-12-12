 HawgBeat - HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Twelve
HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Twelve

Arkansas fans in DWRRS. (Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports)
Each week on HawgBeat, we take a look at the money lines, spreads, totals and more for each game in the 10-game, all-SEC 2020 slate. You can find the opening lines every Monday in HawgBeat's 10 thoughts from the weekend and we'll end the week with our own SEC bets.

Get your bookie on speed dial... we're going gambling:

*Winnings are calculated using $100 per bet unless otherwise specified, lines provided by Bovada*

No. 1 Alabama at Arkansas
Team Spread  Win Total

Arkansas

+31 (-110)

-5500

O68.5 (-110)

Alabama

-31 (-110)

+1300

U68.5 (-110)

I think it'll be close but I think Arkansas plays hard at home and covers the large 31-point spread. And the over.

No. 9 Georgia at No. 25 Missouri at 11 a.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Georgia

-14 (-110)

-600

O54.5 (-110)

Missouri

+14 (-110)

+400

U54.5 (-110)

Missouri looked sharp versus Arkansas but it's a different story this week with the Bulldogs coming to town. I take Georgia -14.

Tennessee at Vanderbilt at 3 p.m.
Team Spread  Win Total

Vanderbilt

+15 (-110)

+425

O51.0 (-110)

Tennessee

-15 (-110)

-650

U51.0 (-110)

Tennessee's offense has struggled but I'm still not sure they'll cover a 15-point spread versus Vanderbilt. We'll also take the over.

LSU at No. 6 Florida at 6 p.m.
Team Spread Win Total

LSU

+23.5 (-110)

+850

O66.5 (-110)

Florida

-23.5 (-110)

-1700

U66.5 (-110)

Again, can't trust Florida so we'll stick to the over at 66.5.

Auburn at Mississippi State at 6:30 p.m.
Team Spread Win Total

Auburn

-6.5 (-115)

-245

O50.5 (-110)

Mississippi State

+6.5 (-105)

+205

U50.5 (-110)

Auburn should be able to do enough defensively to cover a one touchdown spread and we'll take the over, think that's an easy bet.

Week 1 Results:

Gators cover Ole Miss -13.5 (Hit)
Auburn covers Kentucky -7.5 (Hit)
LSU covers Miss St -16.5 (Miss), U57.5 (Miss)
Arkansas covers Georgia +28 (Hit), Arkansas wins (Miss)
Alabama covers Missouri -28 (Miss)
Tennessee wins at SC (Hit), Tennessee covers -3.5 (Hit)

Result: +$115

Week 2 Results:

Florida cover SC -17 (Miss), Florida-SC O57.5 (Hit)
Tennessee cover Mizzou -11.5 (Hit)
A&M-Alabama O53.5 (Hit)
Ole Miss to beat Kentucky (Hit)
Vandy to cover LSU +21 (Miss)
Miss St to cover Ark -17 (Miss), $10 on Arkansas to win (Hit)
Auburn to win over Georgia (Miss)

Result: +129

Week 3 Results:

Florida to cover A&M -6 (Miss), Florida-A&M O58 (Hit)
SC- Vanderbilt O41 (Hit)
Georgia to cover Tennessee -12 (Hit)
Arkansas to cover Auburn +14 (Hit)
Ole Miss to cover Alabama +23.5 (Hit)
Miss St to win at Kentucky (Miss), Miss State-Kentucky O58 (Miss)

Result: +86.57

Week Four Results:

Auburn to cover -3 at SC (Miss), Auburn to win (Miss)
Kentucky at Tennessee O45 (Miss)
Arkansas to win at Ole Miss (Hit), U76 (Hit)
Texas A&M to cover -4.5 at Miss St (Hit)
Georgia to win at Alabama (Miss)

Result: -117

Week Five - Bye

Bye Week Total: $213.57

Week Six Results:

Georgia at Kentucky O42.5 (Miss)
Auburn to win versus LSU (Hit)
Ole Miss to cover -17.5 versus Vanderbilt (Hit)
Bama to cover -31 versus Miss St (Hit)
Arkansas to cover +14 at Texas A&M (Hit), $20 on Arkansas to win (Miss)
Florida to cover -14 versus Missouri (Hit)

Result: +335.70

Week Seven Results:

Florida to win versus Georgia (Hit)
Miss St to cover -18.5 vs Vanderbilt (Miss), O45 (Miss)
A&M to cover -10 at South Carolina (Hit)
Double on Arkansas to beat Tennessee at even odds (Hit)

Results: +210.90

Week Eight Results:

Kentucky to cover -17 over Vanderbilt (Miss)
Arkansas to win over Florida ($50, Miss), Arkansas to cover +16 (Miss)
Arkansas-Florida O60.5 (Hit)
Ole Miss to cover -13 SC (Hit)

Results: -72

Week Nine Results

Florida cover -31.5 at Vanderbilt (Miss), O69.5 (Miss)
Arkansas even to win over LSU (Miss), O65 (Miss)
Alabama to cover 32.5 over Kentucky (Hit)
Auburn to cover 10.5 over Tennessee (Hit), O50.5 (Miss)
Georgia to cover 25 over Miss St (Miss)
Missouri to cover -6 over South Carolina (Hit)

Results: -327

Week 10 - Bye

2nd Bye Week Total: $361.17

Week 11 Results

Arkansas to win over Missouri (Miss)
A&M to cover 5.5 versus Auburn (Hit)
Florida/Tennessee cover at 62.5 (Miss)
South Carolina to cover 11.5 versus Kentucky (Miss), U47 (Miss)
Alabama to cover 29.5 over LSU (Hit)

Results: -222

