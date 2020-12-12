HawgBeat - HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Twelve

HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Twelve
Each week on HawgBeat, we take a look at the money lines, spreads, totals and more for each game in the 10-game, all-SEC 2020 slate. You can find the opening lines every Monday in HawgBeat's 10 thoughts from the weekend and we'll end the week with our own SEC bets.
Get your bookie on speed dial... we're going gambling:
*Winnings are calculated using $100 per bet unless otherwise specified, lines provided by Bovada*
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Arkansas
|
+31 (-110)
|
-5500
|
O68.5 (-110)
|
Alabama
|
-31 (-110)
|
+1300
|
U68.5 (-110)
I think it'll be close but I think Arkansas plays hard at home and covers the large 31-point spread. And the over.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Georgia
|
-14 (-110)
|
-600
|
O54.5 (-110)
|
Missouri
|
+14 (-110)
|
+400
|
U54.5 (-110)
Missouri looked sharp versus Arkansas but it's a different story this week with the Bulldogs coming to town. I take Georgia -14.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Vanderbilt
|
+15 (-110)
|
+425
|
O51.0 (-110)
|
Tennessee
|
-15 (-110)
|
-650
|
U51.0 (-110)
Tennessee's offense has struggled but I'm still not sure they'll cover a 15-point spread versus Vanderbilt. We'll also take the over.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
LSU
|
+23.5 (-110)
|
+850
|
O66.5 (-110)
|
Florida
|
-23.5 (-110)
|
-1700
|
U66.5 (-110)
Again, can't trust Florida so we'll stick to the over at 66.5.
|Team
|Spread
|Win
|Total
|
Auburn
|
-6.5 (-115)
|
-245
|
O50.5 (-110)
|
Mississippi State
|
+6.5 (-105)
|
+205
|
U50.5 (-110)
Auburn should be able to do enough defensively to cover a one touchdown spread and we'll take the over, think that's an easy bet.
Week 1 Results:
Gators cover Ole Miss -13.5 (Hit)
Auburn covers Kentucky -7.5 (Hit)
LSU covers Miss St -16.5 (Miss), U57.5 (Miss)
Arkansas covers Georgia +28 (Hit), Arkansas wins (Miss)
Alabama covers Missouri -28 (Miss)
Tennessee wins at SC (Hit), Tennessee covers -3.5 (Hit)
Result: +$115
Week 2 Results:
Florida cover SC -17 (Miss), Florida-SC O57.5 (Hit)
Tennessee cover Mizzou -11.5 (Hit)
A&M-Alabama O53.5 (Hit)
Ole Miss to beat Kentucky (Hit)
Vandy to cover LSU +21 (Miss)
Miss St to cover Ark -17 (Miss), $10 on Arkansas to win (Hit)
Auburn to win over Georgia (Miss)
Result: +129
Week 3 Results:
Florida to cover A&M -6 (Miss), Florida-A&M O58 (Hit)
SC- Vanderbilt O41 (Hit)
Georgia to cover Tennessee -12 (Hit)
Arkansas to cover Auburn +14 (Hit)
Ole Miss to cover Alabama +23.5 (Hit)
Miss St to win at Kentucky (Miss), Miss State-Kentucky O58 (Miss)
Result: +86.57
Week Four Results:
Auburn to cover -3 at SC (Miss), Auburn to win (Miss)
Kentucky at Tennessee O45 (Miss)
Arkansas to win at Ole Miss (Hit), U76 (Hit)
Texas A&M to cover -4.5 at Miss St (Hit)
Georgia to win at Alabama (Miss)
Result: -117
Week Five - Bye
Bye Week Total: $213.57
Week Six Results:
Georgia at Kentucky O42.5 (Miss)
Auburn to win versus LSU (Hit)
Ole Miss to cover -17.5 versus Vanderbilt (Hit)
Bama to cover -31 versus Miss St (Hit)
Arkansas to cover +14 at Texas A&M (Hit), $20 on Arkansas to win (Miss)
Florida to cover -14 versus Missouri (Hit)
Result: +335.70
Week Seven Results:
Florida to win versus Georgia (Hit)
Miss St to cover -18.5 vs Vanderbilt (Miss), O45 (Miss)
A&M to cover -10 at South Carolina (Hit)
Double on Arkansas to beat Tennessee at even odds (Hit)
Results: +210.90
Week Eight Results:
Kentucky to cover -17 over Vanderbilt (Miss)
Arkansas to win over Florida ($50, Miss), Arkansas to cover +16 (Miss)
Arkansas-Florida O60.5 (Hit)
Ole Miss to cover -13 SC (Hit)
Results: -72
Week Nine Results
Florida cover -31.5 at Vanderbilt (Miss), O69.5 (Miss)
Arkansas even to win over LSU (Miss), O65 (Miss)
Alabama to cover 32.5 over Kentucky (Hit)
Auburn to cover 10.5 over Tennessee (Hit), O50.5 (Miss)
Georgia to cover 25 over Miss St (Miss)
Missouri to cover -6 over South Carolina (Hit)
Results: -327
Week 10 - Bye
2nd Bye Week Total: $361.17
Week 11 Results
Arkansas to win over Missouri (Miss)
A&M to cover 5.5 versus Auburn (Hit)
Florida/Tennessee cover at 62.5 (Miss)
South Carolina to cover 11.5 versus Kentucky (Miss), U47 (Miss)
Alabama to cover 29.5 over LSU (Hit)
Results: -222