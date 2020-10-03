HawgBeat - HawgBeat's SEC Bets: Week Two

Each week on HawgBeat, we take a look at the money lines, spreads, totals and more for each game in the 10-game, all-SEC 2020 slate. You can find the opening lines every Monday in HawgBeat's 10 thoughts from the weekend and we'll end the week with our own SEC bets. Get your bookie on speed dial... we're going gambling: *Winnings are calculated using $100 per bet unless otherwise specified, lines provided by Bovada*

South Carolina at No. 5 Florida - 11 a.m. Team Spread Win Total Florida -17 (-105) -1000 O57.5 (-110) South Carolina +17 (-115) +600 U57.5 (-110)

Kyle Trask (and Kyle Pitts) impressed big time last weekend even though the defense struggled. We'll take Florida to cover and the over.

Missouri at No. 16 Tennessee - 11 a.m. Team Spread Win Total Tennessee -11.5 (-110) -460 O49 (-110) Missouri +11.5 (-110) +330 U49 (-110)

Tennessee gets the homefield advantage so they get my bet against a middling Mizzou squad. Tennessee -11.5.

No. 13 Texas AM at No. 2 Alabama - 2:30 p.m. Team Spread Win Total Alabama -18.5 (-110) -1100 O53.5 (-105) Texas AM +18.5 (-110) +650 U53.5 (-115)

This is a tough one. A&M looked terrible against Vanderbilt and Nick Saban is 19-0 against former assistants with a 25.9-point win margin. Despite that high average, think it's risky a little risky to bet on the spread here, so we'll just take over 53.5.

Ole Miss at No. 23 Kentucky - 3 p.m. Team Spread Win Total Kentucky -7 (-105) -240 O62 (-110) Ole Miss +7 (-115) +200 U62 (-110)

Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin's offense didn't look too shabby here and it's a nice payout if they win so we'll pick our first underdog upset in the SEC Bets series... Ole Miss to win +200.

No. 20 LSU at Vanderbilt - 6:30 p.m. Team Spread Win Total LSU -21 (-115) -1500 O50.5 (-110) Vanderbilt +21 (-105) +775 U50.5 (-110)

Mississippi State shocked a depleted LSU team last week and Vanderbilt did the same to Texas A&M so this is a tough one. Three scores is a lot so we'll take Vanderbilt +21.

Arkansas at No. 16 Mississippi State - 6:30 p.m. Team Spread Win Total Mississippi State -17 (-105) -850 O68.5 (-110) Arkansas +17 (-115) +525 U68.5 (-110)

This Mike Leach offense would've dropped 60 on Arkansas in the last two seasons but the Hogs defense looked improved against No. 4 Georgia. Despite that, still going to go with Mississippi to cover at -17. We'll also put 10 dollars down on Arkansas to win for a potential $52.50 payout. The O/U is certainly tempting but pass.

No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia - 6:30 p.m. Team Spread Win Total Georgia -7 (-105) -270 O44.5 (-105) Auburn +7 (-115) +220 U44.5 (-115)

This game is a real toss up, so we'll bet on Auburn to win straight up for the nice returns.

Week 1 Results: