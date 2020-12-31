College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will have to wait several more months to take the field for another game thanks to the Texas Bowl scheduled for New Year's Eve being canceled. To help lessen the sting of losing the matchup with TCU, HawgBeat decided to take a look back at some of the best moments from the regular season. Here are our top 10 (plus one) plays of 2020…

11. Jack Lindsey executes fake field goal at Missouri

Special teams were mostly a disaster for Arkansas in 2020, but Jack Lindsey gave fans one highlight in the third phase of the game. Facing a fourth down late in the first half at Missouri, the Razorbacks lined up for a 42-yard field goal. However, after fielding the snap from Jordan Silver, Lindsey took off through a gaping hole and ran 20 yards. Not only did it result in a first down, but it set up a short touchdown run by KJ Jefferson that gave Arkansas its first lead of the game just before halftime.

PLENTY OF REAL ESTATE FOR JACK LINDSEY pic.twitter.com/nTAhfK2Qi0 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) December 5, 2020

10. Treylon Burks scores Arkansas' first TD of 2020

Despite leading all FBS freshmen in yards per touch last season, Treylon Burks did not score a single touchdown in 2019. It didn’t take long for him to finally find the end zone this year. About midway through the first quarter of the Razorbacks’ opener against No. 4 Georgia, the sophomore got behind the Bulldogs’ defense, hauled in a pass from Feleipe Franks along the sideline and broke a would-be tackle by preseason All-SEC safety Richard LeCounte on his way to a 49-yard touchdown. It was Arkansas’ longest touchdown pass against an SEC opponent since the 2017 finale against Missouri and actually gave the Razorbacks a lead they wouldn’t lose until midway through the third quarter. Burks ended up having several long touchdowns this year, but this play set the stage for his monster season and was the first glimpse of Arkansas being dramatically improved.

Feleipe Franks ➡️ Treylon Burks 🎯



The first @RazorbackFB TD of the season! pic.twitter.com/26sVwjEr4M — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 26, 2020

9. Long reception by Mike Woods sparks huge 3Q vs. Tennessee

Trailing 13-0 at halftime, Arkansas put together a long 17-play drive to open the second half and get on the board, but it was the 56-yard catch and run by Mike Woods at the 4:38 mark in the video below that sparked one of the biggest third quarters in school history. The play was originally ruled a 62-yard touchdown, but replay showed that Woods stepped out of bounds at the 6. It didn’t matter, though, because tight end Blake Kern caught a touchdown pass on the very next play to give the Razorbacks the lead. Less than three minutes later, Arkansas scored again, this time on a 59-yard pass to Burks. A.J. Reed added a 48-yard field goal for good measure, giving the Razorbacks a 24-0 edge in the quarter. It’s tied for second-most points they’ve scored in the third quarter against a conference opponent since at least 1960.

8. Jalen Catalon's bone-crushing hits

It’s difficult to pick just one of Jalen Catalon’s bone-crushing hits this season, as he established himself as one of the hardest hitters in the country and drew comparisons to the likes of Ken Hamlin and Steve Atwater. At the 32-second mark in the video below, Catalon introduced himself to the country with a monster hit against Georgia. Although he was ejected twice because of targeting, he still did enough this year to become the Razorbacks’ first true safety to earn first-team All-SEC honors since Hamlin.

7. Hudson Clark's three interceptions vs. Ole Miss

One of the best moments of the year came in Arkansas’ win over Ole Miss. Thrust into action because of injuries and opt outs, redshirt freshman walk-on Hudson Clark made not one, not two, but three interceptions. It was tied for the second-most interceptions in UA history and the most since Michael Grant had three against ULM in 2006. The last time an Arkansas player intercepted three passes in a conference game was 1970, when David Hogue did it in an SWC showdown with SMU. Coming into the game, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral had thrown just one interception in 88 attempts. Clark’s performance was part of a six-interception game by the Razorbacks - their most in a game since 2003 against Mississippi State.

First. Career. Interception. We see you Hudson Clark. pic.twitter.com/i92t9iLsNV — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 17, 2020

6. Ball Don't Lie: Greg Brooks Jr. ends pick-six drought

Arkansas was riding a couple of lengthy losing streaks - more on that below - when it traveled to Starkville, Miss., for its second game of the year. Before those ended, though, the Razorbacks snapped another long drought. On the game’s opening possession, it seemed like Mississippi State’s All-SEC running back, Kylin Hill, had fumbled the ball and Arkansas recovered. However, the replay - in what would become a trend this year - did not go the Razorbacks’ way. Instead, a few plays later, Greg Brooks Jr. jumped in front of a K.J. Costello pass and returned it 69 yards for a touchdown. It was the Razorbacks’ first pick-six since Santos Ramirez had one against No. 10 Florida in 2016, snapping a 41-game drought. That was the seventh-longest streak without an interception returned for a touchdown in the FBS at the time of kickoff.

ᵇᵃˡˡ ᵈᵒⁿᵗ ˡᶦᵉ pic.twitter.com/XiU40mLXNN — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 3, 2020

5. Long touchdowns at Florida

One of only a handful of games that it never really had a chance to win, Arkansas still managed to make a couple of highlight reel plays in its 63-35 blowout loss at No. 6 Florida. Its first score of the night was a 47-yard pass from Franks to Woods that actually tied it up 7-7, but that proved to be just the third-longest scoring play of the game. Midway through the second quarter, Trelon Smith took a handoff on the first play of a series and raced 83 yards to the end zone. It was the Razorbacks’ longest touchdown run against an SEC opponent since Joe Adams’ 92-yard score against Auburn in 2011. In the fourth quarter, with the result no longer in question, Franks hooked up with Woods again for an 82-yard touchdown. It was the Razorbacks’ longest touchdown pass against any opponent since Ryan Mallett hit Cobi Hamilton for an 85-yard score against LSU in 2010.

TRELON SMITH IS GONE 💨💨 pic.twitter.com/ZwBSDmH7Jo — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 15, 2020

Longest touchdown pass for the Hogs since 2012, courtesy Mike Woods. pic.twitter.com/oH2KRdQXF0 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 15, 2020

4. SEC losing streak snapped with fourth-down stop

As mentioned above, Arkansas took a pair of long losing streaks into Mississippi State on Oct. 3. The Razorbacks had lost their last 10 games and were raiding a 20-game SEC losing streak. Both of those ended when Arkansas knocked off the No. 16 Bulldogs, but it didn’t come without drama. On a night when their defense intercepted three passes, the Razorbacks needed a pair of fourth-down stops inside the 15-yard line in the final nine minutes. The last stop came at the 7-yard line and with 4:39 remaining. Arkansas actually tackled the ball carrier 2 yards behind the line of scrimmage. It was officially credited to Grant Morgan and Joe Foucha, but Jonathan Marshall - who lived in the Bulldogs’ backfield - also burst through the line and got in on the play.

The Starkville Stop ™️ pic.twitter.com/vGASuW8Lvr — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) October 4, 2020

3. Woods catches TD, 2-point conversion in Missouri shootout

Despite being without Franks, Arkansas found itself in a wild shootout with Missouri in the season’s penultimate game. After a couple of punts and blowing a 14-point lead, the Razorbacks - led by redshirt freshman quarterback KJ Jefferson - went on a 13-play, 75-yard drive that included a pair of third-down conversions and a fourth-down conversion. It was capped by a 14-yard touchdown pass to Woods. That made it 47-46 and, instead of kicking the extra point to tie it up, head coach Sam Pittman dialed up a two-point conversion. It looks like Jefferson’s pass would be intercepted in the end zone, but the ball popped out of the defender’s arms and Woods grabbed it to give Arkansas the lead. Unfortunately, there were still 43 seconds left on the clock and the Tigers were able to drive down the field and kick a game-winning field goal as time expired. Otherwise, this play would likely be higher than third on this list.

THIS 2-POINT CONVERSION WAS WILD 🤯 pic.twitter.com/LGHT7bNpgy — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 5, 2020

2. One-armed Grant Morgan seals Ole Miss win with pick-six

Arkansas jumped out to a 20-0 halftime lead over Ole Miss and was seemingly in control for most of the game, but the Rebels rallied in the fourth quarter. A fake punt led to a touchdown that pulled them within 26-21 and then the Razorbacks had to punt it right back to them. With 3:46 remaining, it looked like Arkansas might experience another heartbreaking loss. Instead, Grant Morgan - who was playing with a large brace on his left arm became of an elbow injury - jumped in front of a Corral pass and weaved his way through the Rebels’ offense on his way to a 23-yard pick-six. The score gave Arkansas a 12-point lead with about three minutes left, essentially sealing the victory. It was also the highlight in an incredible performance by Morgan, who finished the game with 19 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, two pass breakups and an interception, earning him a 92.2 grade from Pro Football Focus.

ANOTHER PICK SIX!@RazorbackFB's Grant Morgan to the HOUSE. pic.twitter.com/hgqaADeZT9 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 17, 2020

1. Burks makes one-handed grab for TD

An argument could be made for Morgan’s play to be No. 1 on this list, but it’s not even our top play from the Ole Miss game. That came earlier in the fourth quarter when Burks came down with a miraculous 7-yard touchdown thrown by Franks. It was a significant score because it pushed the Razorbacks’ lead back out to 12 points after the Rebels had pulled within one possession, plus it was an amazing catch that earned the top spot on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays the next day. No amount of explanation would do the play justice, so watch it again for yourselves…