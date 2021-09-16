HawgBeat's Updated 2022 Arkansas Hoops Recruiting Outlook
Arkansas is currently sitting at three commitments in the 2022 class: Derrian Ford, Joseph Pinion and Barry Dunning Jr.
Each player is ranked in the Rivals150, giving Arkansas one of the top recruiting classes in the country on paper. There are still some major prospects available, though, that could further bolster the recruiting class.
In recruiting, things can change on a daily basis. Such is the case since my last recruiting outlook over the summer. In some ways, those changes may benefit the Razorbacks - in others, they might not. Regardless, here is the updated situation on 2022 prospects for Arkansas.
The same day that KyeRon Lindsay received his Arkansas offer, he included the Razorbacks in his top-8 schools list. By the time he received his offer, Arkansas hadn’t been in contact for a very long period of time, but it was a school he was waiting to receive an offer from.
There is no doubt there is reciprocal interest between the Razorback staff and Lindsay. The 6-foot-8 versatile forward has impressive film and shot up the Rivals rankings after a dominant showing at the EYBL Peach Jam.
Lindsay will make his college decision during the early signing period in November, and as it stands, Arkansas has a good chance of landing him.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news