HawgBeat's Updated 2022 Arkansas Hoops Recruiting Outlook

The same day that KyeRon Lindsay received his Arkansas offer, he included the Razorbacks in his top-8 schools list. By the time he received his offer, Arkansas hadn’t been in contact for a very long period of time, but it was a school he was waiting to receive an offer from.

There is no doubt there is reciprocal interest between the Razorback staff and Lindsay. The 6-foot-8 versatile forward has impressive film and shot up the Rivals rankings after a dominant showing at the EYBL Peach Jam.

Lindsay will make his college decision during the early signing period in November, and as it stands, Arkansas has a good chance of landing him.