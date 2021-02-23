College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Each Monday or Tuesday throughout baseball season, HawgBeat’s Andrew Hutchinson will take a look back at the pitching staff for the previous week and assign each unit - the rotation and the bullpen - a grade on their performances.

Playing three former Southwest Conference rivals at a Major League ballpark on opening weekend, Arkansas couldn’t have drawn up a better start to the 2021 season, going 3-0 with wins over Texas Tech, Texas and TCU.

Pitching played a key role in each victory, even though it nearly cost the Razorbacks their opener against the Red Raiders. It was particularly dominant over the final two games.

After allowing nine runs on nine hits and 10 free passes Saturday, Arkansas pitchers struck out 33 of the 68 batters that came to the plate for the Longhorns and Horned Frogs. Both games were two-hitters, with Texas getting shut out and TCU managing just one run.

Here’s the HawgBeat Pitching Report Card for the weekend…