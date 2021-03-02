College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Each Monday or Tuesday throughout baseball season, HawgBeat’s Andrew Hutchinson will take a look back at the pitching staff for the previous week and assign each unit - the rotation and the bullpen - a grade on their performances.

Coming off a big weekend that shot it up the rankings, Arkansas returned home and had only a couple days off before beginning a four-game series against Southeast Missouri State.

It wasn’t a big-name opponent, but the Redhawks had a pair of left-handed starters who kept the Razorbacks’ bats quiet for several innings in the first two games of the series. That meant it was up to the pitching staff to keep the game within striking distance.

That’s just what they did, helping Arkansas pull off a sweep and slide into the No. 1 spot is a majority of the major college baseball polls.

“Overall, the pitching has been outstanding,” head coach Dave Van Horn said. “They’ve given the offense a chance to catch up, so to speak, a little bit and I think it’s just going to continue to get better and better, from what I’ve seen.”

Here’s the HawgBeat Pitching Report Card for the weekend…