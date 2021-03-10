College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

Each Monday or Tuesday throughout baseball season, HawgBeat’s Andrew Hutchinson will take a look back at the pitching staff for the previous week and assign each unit - the rotation and the bullpen - a grade on their performances.

For the second time in three weeks, the Razorbacks matched a single-game school record against Murray State that they had reached just twice before during their illustrious history.

In the first of three wins over the Racers, Arkansas pitchers combined for 18 strikeouts on Friday. They also had 18 strikeouts against TCU on opening weekend, tying a mark set against Missouri State in 2009 and matched against Grand Canyon in 2017.

Those games weren’t flukes, either. The Razorbacks have racked up double-digit strikeouts in seven of their 10 games so far and one of the three times they failed to do so was the rain-shortened win over SEMO, when they had six in five innings.

Even with that shortened game, Arkansas pitchers have 117 total strikeouts through 10 games, which is well ahead of their pace when the single-season school record was broken in 2017 (107) and matched the following year (98).

“We have a lot of different style arms that we can run at you,” head coach Dave Van Horn said. “It just keeps teams off balance and we can do that all weekend at you. It doesn’t surprise me that we’re averaging maybe 10 strikeouts a game, somewhere in there, early this season.”

Here’s the HawgBeat Pitching Report Card for the Murray State series…