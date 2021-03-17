HawgBeat's coverage of the Diamond Hogs' Road to Omaha is brought to you by CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers , which has locations in Fayetteville and Russellville.

Each Monday or Tuesday throughout baseball season, HawgBeat’s Andrew Hutchinson will take a look back at the pitching staff for the previous week and assign each unit - the rotation and the bullpen - a grade on their performances. (NOTE: This week’s report card was delayed by one day.)

Facing a deep and veteran lineup on the road at a hitter’s ballpark, Arkansas’ pitching staff did a nice job of keeping Louisiana Tech’s bats in check most of the weekend.

Over the three-game series, the Bulldogs hit just .227 as a team and averaged just 3.3 runs. Those figures are well below their .313 batting average and 8.4 runs/game before facing the Razorbacks.

Most of that damage came in Game 1, when Louisiana Tech pushed Arkansas to the brink before losing 9-7 in 10 innings. Even though they split the next two games, the Bulldogs did so by scoring only three total runs and hitting a minuscule .161 (9 for 56).

Returning to Fayetteville for their first midweek game of the season, the Razorbacks had a tough time against yet another deep lineup in Oklahoma.

Here’s the HawgBeat Pitching Report Card for the last four games…