HawgBeat's week-by-week picks for Diamond Hogs' 2022 season

Baseball season is upon us once again.

The offseason will come to an end this weekend, as Arkansas takes the field against Illinois State to open the 2022 season — Dave Van Horn’s 20th year at the helm.

Here are week-by-week picks by HawgBeat managing editor Andrew Hutchinson and baseball contributor Kevin Bohannon…

Opening Weekend - vs. Illinois State (Feb. 18-20)

Hutch: Illinois State has a quality baseball program, as evidenced by it knocking off Arkansas in a midweek game a couple years ago, plus it’s picked to finish in the top half of the MVC, a strong baseball conference. I wouldn’t be surprised if one of the three games goes down to the wire, but I still believe the Razorbacks sweep.

KBo: I think this is a great primer for the Round Rock event. The pitching staff still has some questions marks, mainly who will be the Sunday guy. I think this offense carries the Hogs to an opening series sweep.

RECORD: Hutch - 3-0 / KBo - 3-0

Week 2 - vs. Indiana (Feb. 25), vs. Stanford (Feb. 26), vs. Louisiana (Feb. 27)

Hutch: This isn’t nearly as loaded of an event as last year’s season-opening weekend in Arlington, but it’s still a good group - obviously highlighted by No. 4 Stanford. Van Horn has hinted that he believes the Razorbacks could face each team’s ace, so I could easily see them dropping either the game to Stanford or even Louisiana.

KBo: This isn't the same classic with three top-10 teams like Arlington last year, but the event will be a barometer on where the Hogs stand. Stanford is a top-10 team and Louisiana could win their league. Indiana has recruited well and is a challenger in the Big 10. I think 2 of 3 will be a successful weekend and a sign of things to come.

RECORD: Hutch - 5-1 / KBo - 5-1

Week 3 - vs. Omaha (March 2), vs. Southeastern Louisiana (March 4-6)

Hutch: After what I predict will be a midweek win over Omaha, Arkansas welcomes SELA - the preseason favorite in the Southland, per the league’s coaches - to Baum-Walker Stadium. The Lions have a Freshman All-American in Brennan Stuprich, which could make Friday’s game interesting, as well as a loaded lineup. Fans may expect a sweep, but winning two of three would be a solid weekend for the Razorbacks.

KBo: Omaha is picked third in the Summit and freshman arms get to get some work. SELA is picked third in the Southland by D1Baseball in what has turned into a very competitive conference. I think the Hogs sweep, but don't be surprised if the Lions make a push in Game 2 or 3.

RECORD: Hutch - 8-2 / KBo - 9-1

Week 4 - vs. Illinois-Chicago (March 10-13)

Hutch: I see the Razorbacks slipping up once in their four-game series against UIC. The Flames aren’t eligible for the Horizon League title because they’re moving to the MVC, but they have a pretty good lineup that could put stress on the Arkansas pitching staff over the course of four games.

KBo: This is another four-game series for the 2022 season and while they are rare, it is strategic thinking on the part of Van Horn. UIC is good, picked second in the Horizon. While we don't know the rotation for the series, depth will be the difference, but I think UIC gets one.

RECORD: Hutch - 11-3 / KBo - 12-2

Week 5 - vs. Grambling (March 15-16), vs. Kentucky (March 18-20)

Hutch: Expect baseballs to fly out of Baum-Walker Stadium this week. Grambling shouldn’t be much of a problem. Kentucky could put up a fight, but I think Arkansas rides the momentum of the midweek, the bats stay hot (like in 2018 vs. Kentucky) and the Hogs cruise to a sweep.

KBo: Grambling has become a staple on the Hogs’ schedule, whether it be in Fayetteville or NLR. Kentucky brings one of the nations best shortstops in Ryan Ritter. Nick Mingione relied on the portal, as four DI starters came to Lexington. The Hogs’ pitching rotation will have more answers by this point with roles being more defined. They have too much firepower and sweep the ‘Cats.

RECORD: Hutch - 16-3 (3-0) / KBo - 17-2 (3-0)

Week 6 - vs. Omaha* (March 23), at Missouri (March 25-27)

Hutch: You probably couldn’t draw up a better start to the SEC slate than Kentucky at home and Missouri on the road. I feel like Arkansas sweeps one and wins 2 of 3 in the other because back-to-back sweeps are tough in the SEC - regardless of opponent. Because I picked a sweep of Kentucky, I’ll say the Razorbacks win 2 of 3 at Missouri after Robert Moore’s big homecoming game against Omaha at Kaufmann Stadium.

KBo: Omaha in Kansas City will be a treat for fans in the area and will allow some current Hogs to play in front of friends and family. Expect them to put on a show for the Royals front office. Missouri has fallen on hard times and its talent level has dropped off immensely. The Tigers are most likely headed for a last place finish in the East, so the Hogs take care of business and sweep the week once again.

RECORD: Hutch - 19-4 (5-1) / KBo - 21-2 (6-0)

Week 7 - vs. Little Rock (March 29-30), vs. Mississippi State (April 1-3)

Hutch: Little Rock stunned the Razorbacks in a midweek game a few years ago, but I don’t see that happening this year and Arkansas wins both - although a split wouldn’t be totally surprising. With the defending national champions coming to down that weekend, Baum-Walker will be rocking and provide the difference in a tight rubber match.

KBo: This is where is starts getting fun. We are at the midpoint of the season more or less and Little Rock comes to town. The Trojans are talented, but I do not expect a 17-7 win, but rather the Hogs win a close one. I am interested to see how Landon Sims does as a starter for the Bulldogs. Chris Lemonis has built a National Championship roster and the Hogs drop their first SEC series since 2019.

RECORD: Hutch - 23-5 (7-2) / KBo - 24-4 (7-2)

Week 8 - vs. Central Arkansas (April 5), at Florida (April 7-9)

Hutch: After what I predict will be a midweek win over UCA, Arkansas hits the road for a tough series at Florida. The Razorbacks haven’t lost an SEC series since 2019, but that streak has to end sometime and that will be against the Gators.

KBo: UCA is entering its first season under Nick Harlan and will have to rely on unproven guys during midweek games. The Hogs outscore the Bears in a 22-9 type game. Florida was a unanimous preseason No. 1 last year and still return Jud Fabian and Hunter Barco, both preseason first-team All-SEC. The Hogs have a tough go in the Swamp and drop their second straight SEC series.

RECORD: Hutch - 25-7 (8-4) / KBo - 26-6 (8-4)

Week 9 - vs. UAPB (April 12-13), vs. LSU (April 14-16)

Hutch: Another SWAC foe, UAPB will give the Razorbacks an opportunity to give some freshman arms some work. Then LSU comes to town. The Tigers are primed for a huge bounce-back year and I’m just conditioned to pick them to beat Arkansas - despite last year’s result.

KBo: UAPB kept it close for a bit last year before the wheels fell off and the game ended after 7 innings. This may very well happen again. LSU is like Arizona East after head coach Jay Johnson and star third baseman Jacob Berry came to Baton Rouge this offseason, plus they unite with a trio of uber-talented sophomores in Dylan Crews, Tre’ Morgan and Jordan Thompson. I firmly believe Van Horn and his staff have a sour taste in their mouths after not sweeping LSU last year. It’s a big weekend in Fayetteville with football hosting an open spring practice and the baseball team gets back to its winning ways this week by taking 2 of 3.

RECORD: Hutch - 28-9 (9-6) / KBo - 30-7 (10-5)

Week 10 - vs. Arkansas State (April 19-20), at Texas A&M (April 22-24)

Hutch: There’s a chance it’ll be fired up and steal a game, especially if it treats the midweek like a weekend with its pitching, but Arkansas State is not very good. The Razorbacks hit the road after that and Texas A&M is a team they could beat, but Jim Schlossnagle is a good coach and I have Arkansas losing its third straight series.

KBo: The last of the in-state schools to take on the Hogs finds a similar fate. Texas A&M will be improved under first year coach Jim Schlossnagle, but it wont be enough as the Hogs settle in for the long run and take 2 of 3 again.

RECORD: Hutch - 31-11 (10-8) / KBo - 34-8 (12-6)

Week 11 - vs. Central Arkansas* (April 26), vs. Ole Miss (April 29-May 1)

Hutch: Panic will reach a fever pitch when Arkansas drops a midweek matchup with UCA at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, a place it has traditionally struggled. However, the Razorbacks will roar back with a vengeance and sweep Ole Miss - a team it has typically owned.

KBo: The Hogs make a return to Dickey-Stephens Park in NLR and treat the fans to an offensive explosion, as Cayden Wallace goes yard twice and the in-state kids have a day in a double-digit win. In what has become THE rivalry for the Razorbacks and their fans, Ole Miss will be coming into a madhouse at Baum-Walker Stadium. While I don't think there will be the craziness of weather-induced doubleheaders, this series will be a knock-down, drag-out fight with the Hogs coming back on Sunday to win the series.

RECORD: Hutch - 34-12 (13-8) / KBo - 37-9 (14-7)

Week 12 - vs. Missouri State (May 3), at Auburn (May 6-8)

Hutch: Missouri State is always a fun midweek matchup, but the Bears haven’t been as good in recent years and this should be a win. Arkansas keeps the momentum going by taking 2 of 3 at Auburn on the weekend.

KBo: After going through the murderer's row that is the SEC West, the Hogs experience a little downward trend before the postseason. Missouri State is good, but I think the Hogs pull it out. Auburn has an offense that ranked third in the SEC in batting last year, but the pitching was subpar, ranking 13th in the league. That said, they protect the home field and take 2 of 3 against Arkansas.

RECORD: Hutch - 37-13 (15-9) / KBo - 39-11 (15-9)

Week 13 - vs. Vanderbilt (May 13-15)

Hutch: There is a good chance this will be a top-5 matchup at Baum-Walker Stadium. Assuming there’s good weather, attendance records could fall this weekend. That rowdy atmosphere, similar to the Mississippi State series earlier in the season, will be the difference and help Arkansas win 2 of 3.

KBo: This is the series everyone wanted last year to see who really was the best team in America. Vanderbilt lost Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker, but Tim Corbin just reloads and has plenty of firepower in the lineup with speedster Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Dominic Keegan. The ‘Dores take 2 of 3 at Baum-Walker, setting the Hogs on a path to Omaha.

RECORD: Hutch - 39-14 (17-10) / KBo - 40-13 (16-11)

Week 14 - at Alabama (May 19-21)

Hutch: The Razorbacks’ two-weekend stay in Alabama starts in Tuscaloosa and I think they wrap up at least a share of the SEC West by winning the series against the Crimson Tide ahead of the SEC Tournament.

KBo: From first series to last series, I do not expect a 16-1 blowout by Alabama this year, but Brad Bohannon has his team headed in the right direction and take one at home from the Hogs.

FINAL RECORD: Hutch - 41-15 (19-11) / KBo - 42-14 (18-12)

Hutch’s Postseason Projection: National seed, return to Omaha

Last year’s team was so good that it managed to win the SEC Tournament despite Van Horn never going out of his way to try to win it. I don’t think that happens again this season. Instead, I feel like Arkansas will win a game or two and get back to Fayetteville for a postseason run. With 40-plus wins, the Razorbacks should be a Regional and Super Regional host again, giving them a massive advantage. Once in Omaha, anything can happen. It’s so hard to predict an outcome in the College World Series before the season, but I wouldn’t be shocked if Arkansas makes some noise — especially if it figures out its pitching situation and a few pitchers turn their potential into reality.

KBo’s Postseason Projection: National seed, return to Omaha

Back-to-back SEC Tournament titles seem unlikely, but I expect Arkansas to get some good work in at the Hoover Met, preparing for the next weekend. I say the Hogs go 2-2. At 18-12 in the SEC West, they should get a top-8 national seed and be in line to host the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. This team gets a better draw and makes it to Omaha, but comes up a little short — going 2-2, missing the final series by a game.