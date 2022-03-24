HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas hoops vs. Gonzaga (Sweet 16)
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.
Pregame Stuff
4-seed Arkansas (27-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 1-seed Gonzaga (27-6, 14-4 WAC)
Tipoff: 6 p.m. CT
TV: CBS
Point spread: Gonzaga, -9.5
O/U: 155
ESPN BPI: Gonzaga has 85.8% chance to win, favored by 12.9 points
BartTorvik: Gonzaga has 81% chance to win, favored by 9.7 points (proj. score: 83-73)
**Winner faces Duke-Texas Tech winner in the Elite Eight... That game tips about 30 minutes after the conclusion of Arkansas-Gonzaga**
READ NEXT
5 things to know about Gonzaga
WATCH: Musselman, Umude, Williams preview Gonzaga
Musselman sets new standard for Arkansas basketball
Sweet 16 in the Bay Area is extra special for Musselman
What They're Saying: Players, coaches discuss Arkansas-Gonzaga matchup
|Arkansas
|Gonzaga
|
G - JD Notae - R-Sr. | 6-2 | 190
18.4 pts., 4.5 reb., 3.6 ast., 2.3 stl.
|
G - Andrew Nembhard - Sr. | 6-5 | 193
12.0 pts., 3.3 reb., 5.8 ast., 1.5 stl.
|
G - Au'Diese Toney - Sr. | 6-6 | 205
10.7 pts., 5.2 reb.
|
G - Rasir Bolton - Sr. | 6-3 | 185
11.3 pts., 2.5 reb., 2.3 ast.
|
G - Stanley Umude - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 210
12.0 pts., 4.8 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.0 stl.
|
G - Julian Strawther - So. | 6-7 | 205
11.8 pts., 5.5 reb., 1.0 ast.
|
F - Trey Wade - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 220
3.2 pts., 2.5 reb.
|
F - Drew Timme - Jr. | 6-10 | 235
18.2 pts., 6.7 reb., 2.7 ast.
|
F - Jaylin Williams - So. | 6-10 | 240
10.5 pts., 9.8 reb., 2.5 ast., 1.3 stl., 1.1 blk.
|
F - Chet Holmgren - Fr. | 7-0 | 195
14.2 pts., 9.8 reb., 1.9 ast., 3.7 blk.
15:42, 1H - Gonzaga 9, Arkansas 8
The Bulldogs scored the game's first five points, but the Razorbacks answered with six straight and it's been back-and-forth since. Arkansas is playing strong defense so far.