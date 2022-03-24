 HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas Razorbacks basketball vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (2022 Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament)
HawgBeat Scoreboard: Arkansas hoops vs. Gonzaga (Sweet 16)

Andrew Hutchinson • HawgBeat
Managing Editor
Pregame Stuff

4-seed Arkansas (27-8, 13-5 SEC) vs. 1-seed Gonzaga (27-6, 14-4 WAC)

Tipoff: 6 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Point spread: Gonzaga, -9.5
O/U: 155

ESPN BPI: Gonzaga has 85.8% chance to win, favored by 12.9 points
BartTorvik: Gonzaga has 81% chance to win, favored by 9.7 points (proj. score: 83-73)

**Winner faces Duke-Texas Tech winner in the Elite Eight... That game tips about 30 minutes after the conclusion of Arkansas-Gonzaga**

Projected Starting Lineups
Arkansas Gonzaga

G - JD Notae - R-Sr. | 6-2 | 190

18.4 pts., 4.5 reb., 3.6 ast., 2.3 stl.

G - Andrew Nembhard - Sr. | 6-5 | 193

12.0 pts., 3.3 reb., 5.8 ast., 1.5 stl.

G - Au'Diese Toney - Sr. | 6-6 | 205

10.7 pts., 5.2 reb.

G - Rasir Bolton - Sr. | 6-3 | 185

11.3 pts., 2.5 reb., 2.3 ast.

G - Stanley Umude - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 210

12.0 pts., 4.8 reb., 1.1 ast., 1.0 stl.

G - Julian Strawther - So. | 6-7 | 205

11.8 pts., 5.5 reb., 1.0 ast.

F - Trey Wade - S-Sr. | 6-6 | 220

3.2 pts., 2.5 reb.

F - Drew Timme - Jr. | 6-10 | 235

18.2 pts., 6.7 reb., 2.7 ast.

F - Jaylin Williams - So. | 6-10 | 240

10.5 pts., 9.8 reb., 2.5 ast., 1.3 stl., 1.1 blk.

F - Chet Holmgren - Fr. | 7-0 | 195

14.2 pts., 9.8 reb., 1.9 ast., 3.7 blk.

15:42, 1H - Gonzaga 9, Arkansas 8

The Bulldogs scored the game's first five points, but the Razorbacks answered with six straight and it's been back-and-forth since. Arkansas is playing strong defense so far.

