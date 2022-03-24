What They're Saying: Coaches, players discuss Arkansas-Gonzaga matchup

“Gonzaga just presents a lot of problems, and that's why they're being talked about as far as being a team that's going to advance beyond this. There's been not much talk about Arkansas, which they deserve it. They're the No. 1 ranked team in this tournament, and so we have to play our "A" game to beat a team that is seeded No. 1 in the entire field.” — Eric Musselman, on Gonzaga

“Look, we’re playing a team that a lot of people think are going to win the national championship. Not many people — I shouldn’t say not many — nobody is talking about Arkansas even having a chance in this game. I’ve got two good eyes and my Internet works really good, I have great connection, and I haven’t found anybody that’s even giving us a chance to even be in the same arena with Gonzaga. It’s a great challenge for sure against a team that, like I said, is the No. 1 seed overall for a reason because they deserved it based on their playing.” — Eric Musselman, on Gonzaga

“When we do a film session, there's stuff spliced in on what people have said, 1,000%. I don't mind conveying that. We understand the respect factor for us in this particular game is kind of nonexistent from a national perspective. Yeah, our guys are going to see it, hear it, all the way up until tip-off. Again, the respect that we have for Gonzaga is through the roof, but we have a 40-minute game that we've got to try to figure out how we can play with them and give ourselves an opportunity.” — Eric Musselman, on the underdog factor for Arkansas